Small class of Hohenfels seniors graduate into wider world

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Students of the 2026 graduating class of Hohenfels High School walked the stage, received their diplomas, and fling their graduation caps into the air as they enter adulthood June 5 at the Hohenfels Middle / High School football field. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA - HOHENFELS, Germany -- Students of the 2026 graduating class of...... read more read more

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Students, parents, siblings, friends, teachers, faculty, military leaders and many other members of the community gathered June 5, 2026 at the Hohenfels Middle / High School football field to witness the class of 2026 enter adulthood.

There were 28 graduates, of whom 27 walked the stage to receive their high school diplomas and begin lives that would take them beyond the Hohenfels community.

Of the graduating class, 25 earned a grade point average above 3.0. Ten students completed a career in technical education pathway. Five students earned a seal of biliteracy. And three students joined the U.S. armed forces, one of whom could not join the day’s ceremony because of they had already begun their new career.

Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, the commander of the 7th Army Training Command, provided the commencement address, recounting the class’s academic and career accomplishments.

“You’ve already proven you have what it takes to succeed – the academic excellence, the European athletic championships, and the resilience you built in this tight-knit Hohenfels community,” Tillis said to the assembly. “That wasn’t just high school, that was the foundation of your future. As you step into college, your careers or the military, you’re bringing a unique life experience most people simply do not have. When you face the challenges beyond the classroom, you will thrive because you already know how to adapt and change.”

Customary to American high school graduation ceremonies, the salutatorian and valedictorian had the opportunity to impart their thoughts, feelings and experiences.

Dr. Whitney Johnson, the assistant principal of HMHS, introduced Connor Landreth, the salutatorian, who is going on to Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University at College Station.

“When I think about Tiger pride, I think about students who represent our school well, who invest in others, and who leave things better than they found them,” said Dr. Whitney Johnson, assistant principal. “Connor embodies that spirit. He has made our school stronger, and he has done so with humility and purpose.”

“A lot of people spend their lives waiting for permission – permission to be themselves, permission to try something new, permission to even be like somebody else, permission to fail or permission to stand out,” Landreth said. “But the truth is, nobody’s going to hand that to you. You have to give it to yourself.”

Art teacher Jennifer Nicklas introduced the valedictorian, Brooklyn Clark.

“Everything she chooses to undertake reflects her critical eye, determination and creative spirit,” Nicklas said of Clark. “Brooklyn’s unflagging work ethic and commitment to succeed served her well during her high school years.”

Clark earned the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award from the Advanced Placement College Board among many other scholastic accomplishments. She also proved herself as an athlete, lettering in volleyball, soccer, basketball and softball.

Clark became choked up as she spoke to the audience, thanking her parents for providing a positive model by putting forward their best effort in all things. She also praised the accomplishments of the school and its students.

“As a small school, we do not always have access to the same resources and opportunities that larger schools enjoy,” she said. “Yet, despite those challenges, our students and staff continue to accomplish amazing things. We succeed because we refuse to set limitations. We work hard and persevere when things become difficult.

“One thing we can always control is the effort we give,” Clark continued. “If we continue to put our whole heart in everything we do, we may not always succeed, but we will gain something even more rare: the ability to look back on our lives without regret.”

Clark is going on to Fordham University in Bronx, New York, having earned a dean scholarship.

Rick Renninger, the principal, handed each of the graduating seniors their diplomas. Tillis then shook their hand. Johnson then handed each a sprig of lily of the valley, their class flower. Once all present students were called forth, Renninger released the students to find their parents and gift them the flower.

After the students retook their seats, they turned the tassel on their graduation caps, and, once signaled, flung the caps skyward.

Following the ceremony, they gathered with friends and Family, took photos together and left before cool winds and rain blew in.

To see further photos from the event, visit the page here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720334123317.