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    U.S. Completes Strikes in Response to Iran’s Attack on Apache

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed self-defense strikes against Iran, June 9, at the Commander in Chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

    CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.

    U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 20:57
    Story ID: 567293
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

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