U.S. Naval Hospital Rota Rotation Offers Future Navy Physicians a Broader Perspective on Military Medicine

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Ensign Megan McLaughlin, a fourth-year medical student at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, performs a musculoskeletal examination during her Advanced Clerkship Rotation with the Orthopedics Department at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain. The rotation provides future Navy physicians opportunities to enhance clinical skills, work alongside experienced Navy Medicine providers, and gain firsthand insight into the role military medicine plays in supporting operational readiness and warfighter health. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Ensign Megan McLaughlin, a fourth-year medical student at the Uniformed Services...... read more read more

ROTA, Spain — For Ensigns Connor Mangan and Megan McLaughlin, a recent rotation at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota provided more than an opportunity to strengthen clinical skills. It offered a firsthand look at the role Navy Medicine plays in supporting Sailors, operational units, and the mission.

The fourth-year Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) students selected USNH Rota for their Advanced Clerkship Rotation after hearing recommendations from faculty, mentors, and alumni who had previously trained at the hospital. Their collective experiences expanded their understanding of military medicine beyond the classroom and hospital setting.

"We decided to come to Rota based on recommendations from attending staff and USUHS alumni who had rotated here previously, but I don't think either of us anticipated just how impactful our time here would be," McLaughlin said.

During the month-long rotation, Mangan worked in family medicine while McLaughlin trained alongside the orthopedics team. Both students worked closely with experienced Navy physicians who shared clinical expertise and insights gained through military service.

For Mangan, discussions with providers offered a greater understanding of caring for service members assigned to high-operational-tempo units. McLaughlin gained valuable experience working alongside specialists while learning more about the structure of Navy Medicine and the unique responsibilities of military physicians.

Beyond patient care, the rotation provided opportunities to better understand the fleet and the community Navy Medicine serves by connecting them with personnel from other commands and arranging a visit to a guided missile destroyer that represents the operational environment many of their future patients support.

The experience also highlighted the value of training in an overseas military treatment facility, which challenged students to adapt, collaborate, and approach problems from new perspectives.

For both future physicians, the rotation reinforced the connection between medicine and military service. Through mentorship, clinical training, and exposure to the operational mission, they gained a broader appreciation for the role Navy Medicine plays in supporting Sailors and their families around the world.

Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.

For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).