JBLM Education Fair supports service members’ goals

Photo By Allison Hoy | Pfc. Jeremiah Camacho, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 7th Infantry Division, speaks with Pierce College representatives while visiting the JBLM Education Fair, held June 5 at Stone Education Center, Lewis Main. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Private First Class Jeremiah Camacho, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 7th Infantry Division, chose to spend his Friday afternoon shopping on base — but not at a commissary or Exchange. He was browsing for a bachelor’s degree program at the JBLM Education Fair, held June 5 at Stone Education Center, Lewis Main.

“What brought me here today was believing that education is really important,” he said. “And my mom always told me when I was younger that I should always pursue a degree, even if I chose to join the service.”

Approximately 80 people attended the Education Fair, which hosted about 40 universities and several supporting organizations. They provided information on topics including continuing education, commissioning opportunities, Free Application for Federal Student Aid support, and available benefits, including the U.S. Army Tuition Assistance Program.

Camacho previously studied criminology but decided he wants to take finance classes instead. He aims to start them this summer and has already registered for a Tuition Assistance class at Stone Education Center.

“The end goal is a four-year (degree) — hopefully in business — for when I get out of the Army, so I can make my own business and do something great,” he said.

In addition to listening to his mother, Camacho was coincidentally following the advice of retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, third senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, who spoke on leadership, professional development and career navigation at the beginning of JBLM’s Education Fair.

Troxell’s presentation to service members and civilians emphasized a transformational focus for life — a willingness to transform to reach one’s goals.

“It starts with mindset,” he said. “I think first and foremost, you have to have a vision for your life, for your career.”

Troxell shared the importance of being purposeful and positive while focusing on that vision and following through on the personal responsibility of self-study.

He said he didn’t use his Tuition Assistance benefits until he was in the Sergeants Major Academy. He soon realized studying topics outside of the military helped him grow intellectually and improve his critical thinking skills.

So, Troxell kept studying and eventually earned his bachelor’s degree. Then, in 2015, while serving as the U.S. Forces Korea command sergeant major, he reached his goal of attaining a master’s degree.

“One thing I’ve learned from getting after those educational goals is, I was a better senior enlisted leader to three- and four-star generals, and ultimately the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the secretary of war, because I took the time to go and broaden myself,” he said, recommending that Education Fair attendees speak with all participating organizations.

“Whatever your vision is, whatever your purpose is in life, go talk to everybody,” he said. “Because what you’re looking for is an opportunity to grow and develop.”

Technical Sergeant Hannah Lucas, of 627th Air Base Group at JBLM, spoke with multiple university representatives that day, along with her husband, Staff Sgt. Devin Beaulieu, of the 62nd Operations Support Squadron at JBLM.

“Coming here in person, we found three potential places that could work for our life plan,” Lucas said. “That was our goal.”

Education Counselor Laurie Brandon provided Education Fair attendees with information at Stone Education Center’s front desk. She encourages service members to use their Tuition Assistance benefits for themselves and their families.

Military training is “fast and furious, and it’s a lot coming at them,” she said. “And if they can survive that, college is easy. So, just take it a step at a time, one class at a time, do well in each class, and you will make progress.”

Bill Noland, JBLM college programs coordinator, regularly answers the question, “Why do I need college?”

“If you want a sustainable wage in the coming economic future, you need to explore training,” he said. “Don’t call it school; don’t call it university; call it training, preparing yourself for that next step in life, and that is what is most important.”

To learn more about reaching academic goals at JBLM, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/about/Directorates-support-offices/dhr/aces.