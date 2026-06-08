Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough of Peoria Retires after Nearly Four Decades of Military Leadership

Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, the former Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, couldn’t possibly list his accomplishments over his almost 40 years of distinguished military service.

He commanded the Illinois Air National Guard from May 2022 through December 2025 and just during those three years the list is extensive:

· Guided more than 1,100 worldwide deployments.

· Played a pivotal role in Air Defender 23, the largest trans-Atlantic NATO deployment in history.

· Oversaw the conversion of the 182nd Airlift Wing to C-130J aircraft.

· Activated a new Contingency Response Group.

· Under his guidance, the 126th Air Refueling Wing achieved the top mission capability rating for the U.S. Air Force’s KC-135 fleet earning a “benchmark” readiness inspection rating.

· His strategic oversight saved the U.S. Air Force billions of dollars in cost savings and resource realignment.

· Etc., etc., etc…..

For all this, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal at his June 6 retirement ceremony at Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing and had his name permanently entered in the U.S. Congressional Record by U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood for his “lasting impact on Peoria, Illinois, and the United States of America.”

But if you ask General McDonough what his greatest accomplishments were, his answer can be summed up in one word: people. “My greatest accomplishment is … watching the people that are coming up behind me,” he said.

Two people are particularly high on that list of accomplishments for both him and his wife, Cindy – their daughter, Kelly, and son, 2nd Lt. Danny McDonough. The siblings spoke last during the retirement ceremony.

“He showed Danny and I what a meaningful life looks like,” said Kelly, who is a speech and language pathologist and is engaged to marry Army Ranger 2nd Lt. Ben Hunnius.

2nd Lt. McDonough is in flight school learning to become a military pilot like his father. He said his father never pushed him toward military service or in any other career direction, but rather just said to “Do something that makes you happy.” Turns out, following in his father’s footsteps as a C-130 pilot with the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing makes 2nd Lt. McDonough happy. That, and his fiancé, Claire Vickerman.

“As a kid, Dad was my hero,” 2nd Lt. McDonough said. “The values you lived throughout your career were inspiring,” he told his father.

The general said that his children didn’t choose to be part of the military but still shared in the burdens of military service. Of his two children, “one has joined the military, and one is going to marry into the military,” he said. “So, that ain't on me. That's on you guys!”

While the general might not have pressured his children in any career direction, he might be applying a little pressure on them as adults. Twice he mentioned grandchildren in his remarks. “But you probably should wait until after you are married,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, said Maj. Gen. McDonough is a personal friend dating back to when both were serving as Assistant Adjutants General and Commanders of their respective components in the Illinois National Guard. When Maj. Gen. Boyd became The Adjutant General, he asked if Cindy would let her husband continue on as the commander of the Illinois Air National Guard.

“I know the respect you command when you walk into a room,” Maj. Gen. Boyd said. The room on June 6 was the main hanger and it was standing room only, with many others joining via livestream.

Maj. Gen. McDonough asked his friend and wingman, Col. (ret.) Tim Stumbaugh, to serve as guest speaker during the ceremony. Maj. Gen. McDonough was “operationally focused but takes care of all of his people” throughout his career, Stumbaugh said.

That career started with a rejection. The active Air Force would not allow young Dan McDonough, a recent college graduate, to join as a pilot and fill his ambition to fly airplanes. “That was by the grace of God. He had a plan,” McDonough said. But that plan still involved flying airplanes. Rather than join the active Air Force he enlisted in the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing as an aircraft maintainer.

Soon, with the help of mentors at the 182nd, he was able to get a pilot slot and a ticket to flight school. He would fly three aircraft during his career, the OA-37 Dragonfly, the F-16 Falcon, and the C-130 Hercules. He would also lead Airmen on several combat missions in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He had over 700 hours of combat time in the cockpit. He commanded a squadron in combat four times.

McDonough said that he was never driven to move up the career ladder but rather looked at every job “as my final destination.” As a pilot, he was just amazed that he was able to fly military aircraft and get paid for it.

“I got to do a lot of cool things. I got to fly some cool airplanes … I got to see the world in that airplane. It was absolutely amazing,” he said. “What do you miss? It's the people. It's the relationships - people just doing great things.”

“And at every level of leadership, people that are doing great things and taking on that role and being leaders at every level,” he said. “That is by far my greatest accomplishments.”

He told those still in uniform not to be in a hurry. “Enjoy the ride. It is an incredible blast,” he said. “Your career plan and the Air Force career plan might not line up, but you'll eventually get there and things will work out. Be happy with what you do. … Make every day count. Leave your mark on this place — and leave it better than you found it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 16:02 Story ID: 567271 Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough of Peoria Retires after Nearly Four Decades of Military Leadership, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.