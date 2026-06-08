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    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | The new chief master sergeants stand for the chief's charge during the Hill Air Force...... read more read more

    LAYTON, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

    LAYTON, Utah -- Team Hill welcomed the newest chief master sergeants to the rank during a recognition ceremony held June 5 at The Gallery at Young Venues in Layton. Reaching chief master sergeant is a milestone achieved by only 1% of the Air Force’s total enlisted force. This year, five Airmen were inducted: Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Bourget, 649th Munitions Squadron; Chief Master Sgt. David J. Clifford (inducted in absentia), 4th Fighter Generation Squadron; Chief Master Sgt. William Gulley and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Haynes, 729th Air Control Squadron; and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Penrod, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron. Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor the new chiefs as they accepted their ceremonial charge. The event celebrated their dedication while reinforcing the rigorous standards of leadership, expertise, and integrity expected of a chief master sergeant. In these strategic roles, chiefs leverage their operational experience and institutional knowledge to mentor personnel and guide their organizations. The guest speaker, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief for Air Combat Command, told the inductees: “The honor is immense, but the weight of the responsibility is heavy. You are charged to be the architects of our future and the guardians of our most precious resource—our people. I challenge you to leave a legacy of service that makes the force more lethal, more resilient, and more capable than the one you inherited.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:22
    Story ID: 567262
    Location: LAYTON, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants
    Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

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