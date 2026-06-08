Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | The new chief master sergeants stand for the chief's charge during the Hill Air Force...... read more read more

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | The new chief master sergeants stand for the chief's charge during the Hill Air Force Base Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony June 5, 2026, in Layton, Utah. Reaching the rank of chief master sergeant is a significant milestone achieved by only 1% of the Air Force’s total enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page