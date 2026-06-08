Swinging into Leadership: Hunter Army Airfield Hosts Quarterly Leadership Perspectives Event

Photo By Derrick Matthews | Our workforce development team recently hosted a quarterly Leadership Perspectives...... read more read more Photo By Derrick Matthews | Our workforce development team recently hosted a quarterly Leadership Perspectives event at the Hunter Golf Club. Led by Mr. Travis Mobley, the Deputy Garrison Commander of Hunter Army Airfield, this unique session gave our garrison staff an opportunity to learn about Mr. Mobley’s background and career journey in an interactive setting. see less | View Image Page

The Hunter Army Airfield workforce development team recently hosted its quarterly Leadership Perspectives training event, giving staff members an opportunity to step outside the classroom and onto the green.



Held at the Hunter Golf Club, the event was developed to connect garrison staff with leaders providing them with an opportunity to learn about their backgrounds, leadership philosophies and career paths. Mr. Travis Mobley, the deputy garrison commander of Hunter Army Airfield, led this quarter's session.



During the interactive session, Mobley shared personal insights from his career and leadership journey.

"I saw a lot of smiles out there today, and I was incredibly happy with the participation," Mobley said. "It was a highly engaged group, and I received a lot of excellent questions about leadership and career progression."

Participants learned several fundamental golf techniques, moving from the tee box to chipping and then on to the putting green. To test their new skills, participants competed in a friendly putting competition, adding a team-building element to the training.



The integration of golf was a purposeful choice. Throughout the instruction, Mobley highlighted the similarities between golf and the daily duties of the airfield's staff. Participants discussed how the focus, precision, patience and adaptability required on a golf course are similar with the skills needed to manage projects and support the mission at Hunter Army Airfield.



"I asked the staff how they shake off a bad shot and move forward," Mobley said. "Just like in golf, when you face a challenge or a setback at work, you have to learn to reset, adjust your approach and focus on the next objective."



Ms. Tonya Imus from the workforce development team said the series is about more than listening to a briefing.

"It’s about engaging with our leaders in a meaningful way," Imus said. "By taking our staff to the golf course, we were able to demonstrate tangible leadership concepts in a hands-on environment."



This quarterly series is a cornerstone of Hunter Army Airfield’s commitment to professional development, aiming to ensure current and future leaders have the mentorship and perspective necessary to excel.