225 Years of History at the 'Oldest Post of the Corps' during America’s 250th

Photo By Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Juan P. Segura, sergeant major of Marine Barracks Washington, executes the "report" sequence during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., May 8, 2026. The Acting Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Hung Cao, served as the guest of honor, with the 38th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Bradford J. Gering, hosting the evening’s parade. Evening Parades at 8th & I reflect the legacy of Marines and the enduring standard of honor, courage, and commitment represented by Marines at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — As the nation celebrates 250 years of independence this July 4th, another milestone anchors the celebration at its roots: Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., commemorates 225 years since its founding. Today, 8th & I stands as the oldest active post in the Marine Corps and one of the oldest continuously operating military installations in the country. While this year marks a significant chapter in our nation’s history, Marines of the “Oldest Post” uphold the traditions that have shaped the Marine Corps and the nation we defend for the past two-and-a-half centuries. Today, Tuesday, June 9, marks the start of Sunset Parades as we continue weekly performances during Marine Barracks Washington’s 69th parade season.

In 1801, President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second Commandant of the Marine Corps, rode on horseback through the nascent capital in search of a new headquarters for the Marine Corps. They selected the intersection of 8th & I Streets in Southeast Washington. The pair selected Block 927 for its proximity to the Capitol and the Navy Yard so Marines could be within marching distance to defend these key locations, should either be attacked. That deliberate act of founding reflects the bond between the Marine Corps and the democracy it has served ever since. From presidential inaugurations to state funerals, the Marines of 8th & I have stood at the ceremonial center of American history. Marines of the “Oldest Post” have represented our nation during nearly every celebration and solemn moment, always faithful to the Corps and nation they represent.

That tradition continues this summer on two stages. Every Friday evening from May through August, the gates of Marine Barracks Washington open for the Evening Parade, a tradition dating to 1957. Beginning Tuesday, June 9, the Marines take that same tradition to the Marine Corps War Memorial near Arlington National Cemetery, where the Sunset Parade unfolds in the shadow of the bronze monument depicting the flag-raising at Iwo Jima. This historic backdrop serves as a reminder of the generations of Marines who came before and the standard those who follow in our footsteps.

Both parades feature the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and the marching companies of Marine Barracks Washington. The Evening Parade also includes "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and Cpl. Chesty XVI, 8th & I’s beloved mascot. Both parades are free. While the Sunset Parades on Tuesdays at the Marine Corps War Memorial do not require reservations, the Evening Parades do require guests visit the Marine Barracks Washington website to save their seat!

In a year when the country is pausing to reflect on the past 250 years of history, the Marines of 8th & I offer an experience that dates back to 1801, continuing the traditions that shaped our nation.

Visit our website for more information on the Marine Barracks Washington Parade Season.