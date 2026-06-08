Joint Base Charleston Airman reaches new heights upon acceptance into the U.S. Air Force Academy

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi | U.S. Air Force Airman Amanda Silva, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems apprentice, poses for a photo, during her U.S. Air Force Academy acceptance ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Mar. 26, 2026. The United States Air Force Academy develops the next generation of Air Force and Space Force leaders to defend our homeland through a lifetime of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - With her right hand raised and a heart dedicated towards advancing the next generation of warfighters, Brazil-born, U.S. Air Force Airman Amanda Silva, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems apprentice, upholds her oath while on a new path as a newly selected student of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

With a history of charging towards opportunities that propel her forward, Silva’s Air Force journey reflects her devotion to a mission of serving the Airmen of our future.

Silva grew up in Brazil, contemplating a career in medicine, but due to the high cost of education, she was driven to pivot quickly from medicine to a path of service and duty.

Regardless of the uncertainty that comes with moving to another country alone, Silva changed her life trajectory, relocating to Boston for a new opportunity. Testing her resilience, she worked two jobs to survive, until enlisting in the Air Force as a fuels system apprentice.

“I was scared there would be a language barrier, and it would make things more complicated for me to learn. However, that wasn’t a problem. I was able to do really great,” said Silva.

Despite the difficulties, Silva studied two hours after classes at tech school almost every day and received the Distinguished Graduate Award as a result of her effort.

“[I], myself - two years ago - would have never thought I would be going to the academy,” said Silva.

With guidance from her leadership, she pressed forward with inspiration towards a path of developing spiritually and mentally resilient individuals of the future force.

“Learning more about her background and the journey that brought her to this point only reinforces her drive,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Lui, 437th Maintenance Squadron Accessories flight commander.

The stress and uncertainty of her journey were quelled by seeing the officers in her shop, exemplifying leadership qualities she wanted to embody.

Upon the commander's recommendation, the LEAD (Leaders Encouraging Airman Development) program would enable her to achieve her goals toward earning a degree at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“We couldn’t be more proud of her and are excited to see what she will accomplish in her bright future as an Air Force officer,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Lui, 437th Maintenance Squadron Accessories flight commander.

With the spirit of unrelenting determination, Silva prepares herself with eagerness to excel on the path to becoming one of the many leaders ready to lead the next generation of warfighters at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“Don’t look back, just keep looking forward and work for what you want,” said Silva.

A future leader of character. Motivated to a lifetime of service.