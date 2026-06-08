(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Charleston Airman reaches new heights upon acceptance into the U.S. Air Force Academy

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi | U.S. Air Force Airman Amanda Silva, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems...... read more read more

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - With her right hand raised and a heart dedicated towards advancing the next generation of warfighters, Brazil-born, U.S. Air Force Airman Amanda Silva, 437th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems apprentice, upholds her oath while on a new path as a newly selected student of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    With a history of charging towards opportunities that propel her forward, Silva’s Air Force journey reflects her devotion to a mission of serving the Airmen of our future.

    Silva grew up in Brazil, contemplating a career in medicine, but due to the high cost of education, she was driven to pivot quickly from medicine to a path of service and duty.

    Regardless of the uncertainty that comes with moving to another country alone, Silva changed her life trajectory, relocating to Boston for a new opportunity. Testing her resilience, she worked two jobs to survive, until enlisting in the Air Force as a fuels system apprentice.

    “I was scared there would be a language barrier, and it would make things more complicated for me to learn. However, that wasn’t a problem. I was able to do really great,” said Silva.

    Despite the difficulties, Silva studied two hours after classes at tech school almost every day and received the Distinguished Graduate Award as a result of her effort.

    “[I], myself - two years ago - would have never thought I would be going to the academy,” said Silva.

    With guidance from her leadership, she pressed forward with inspiration towards a path of developing spiritually and mentally resilient individuals of the future force.

    “Learning more about her background and the journey that brought her to this point only reinforces her drive,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Lui, 437th Maintenance Squadron Accessories flight commander.

    The stress and uncertainty of her journey were quelled by seeing the officers in her shop, exemplifying leadership qualities she wanted to embody.

    Upon the commander's recommendation, the LEAD (Leaders Encouraging Airman Development) program would enable her to achieve her goals toward earning a degree at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    “We couldn’t be more proud of her and are excited to see what she will accomplish in her bright future as an Air Force officer,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Lui, 437th Maintenance Squadron Accessories flight commander.

    With the spirit of unrelenting determination, Silva prepares herself with eagerness to excel on the path to becoming one of the many leaders ready to lead the next generation of warfighters at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    “Don’t look back, just keep looking forward and work for what you want,” said Silva.

    A future leader of character. Motivated to a lifetime of service.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 11:21
    Story ID: 567215
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Airman reaches new heights upon acceptance into the U.S. Air Force Academy, by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights
    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights
    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights
    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights
    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights
    Joint Base Charleston Airmen reaching new heights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version