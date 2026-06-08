U.S. Army Crew Safely Rescued After Helicopter Lost at Sea

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TAMPA, Fla. — At 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8, two crew members from a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache were rescued by American forces after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.

The Soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Rescue efforts were led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from U.S. Air Force and Navy units including U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.