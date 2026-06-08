7th Air Force chiefs strengthen leadership through alliance, history and partnership

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Walking the same paths once defended during times of conflict and exploring the history behind the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance, senior enlisted leaders gathered for the Seventh Air Force Chief Development Symposium, May 27-29.



Hosted by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, Seventh Air Force command chief, the three-day symposium brought together command chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from across the peninsula to strengthen leadership development, foster joint and combined partnerships, and deepen their understanding of the U.S.-ROK Alliance.



“Maintaining a continuous alliance is only possible when it is accompanied by a process of mutual understanding regarding how each side changes,” said Republic of Korea Air Force Chief Sgt. In-ho Choi, Air Force Operations Command command chief. “The reason for this is to support junior personnel who have not experienced the past and senior noncommissioned officers who know their unit’s history and traditions.”



A key component of the symposium was a series of panels featuring senior enlisted leaders from across the joint force, including representatives from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Space Force. The discussions focused on leadership challenges, force development, readiness and the unique contributions each service brings to regional defense and security in the Indo-Pacific.



According to event organizers, the symposium was designed to encourage strategic thinking among senior enlisted leaders and provide opportunities for chiefs to refine their vision, mission and lines of effort while learning from leaders across the joint force.



"The intent was to create a three-day event that would professionally develop senior enlisted leaders through strategic engagement, events and joint discussions," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Julian Hobson, 51st Operations Support Squadron radar controller and event organizer. "We wanted chiefs to think about where they were with strategic thinking, what they had learned and how they could apply those lessons to their units."



The symposium also featured engagement with ROKAF senior enlisted leaders, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the two allied air forces. Through open dialogue and professional exchanges, attendees explored common leadership principles, discussed the importance of enlisted development and strengthened relationships that support the combined mission.



Choi noted that engagements between U.S. and ROKAF leaders create opportunities to better understand one another's perspectives and strengthen cooperation between the two allied forces.



"Since each nation's Air Force has different systems and values, it can be difficult to identify and resolve our own strengths and weaknesses," Choi said. "Forums like this present an excellent opportunity to provide mutual support, and I hope these engagements will continue in the future."



Beyond leadership discussions, chiefs participated in a historical leadership trail along portions of the Seoul City Wall and visited the War Memorial of Korea. These experiences provided attendees with a deeper appreciation of Korea's history, the sacrifices made during the Korean War and the partnership that emerged from that conflict.



According to Hobson, the historical engagements were intentionally selected to connect leadership development with a deeper understanding of the alliance and mission.

"The War Memorial tour not only offered historical insight but also gave chiefs a sense of purpose behind why they and their Airmen are here today," Hobson said.



For Choi, understanding history is essential to understanding the future of the alliance.



"There is a saying that a nation that forgets its history has no future," Choi said. "Understanding and sharing our common history between Korea and the United States heightens the importance of the ROK-U.S. Alliance, making our continued partnership absolutely essential."



As the symposium concluded, chiefs departed with strengthened professional networks, expanded perspectives and a renewed appreciation for the alliance that remains central to regional security and stability.



By bringing together senior enlisted leaders from across services and alongside Republic of Korea partners, the Seventh Air Force Chief Development Symposium reinforced a shared commitment to developing leaders capable of strengthening the alliance, enhancing readiness and leading Airmen in support of the combined mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 02:23 Story ID: 567207 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Air Force chiefs strengthen leadership through alliance, history and partnership, by TSgt Desiree Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.