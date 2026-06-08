CNFJ/RJ CMC Honored by JMSDF

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Claire Farin | TOKYO, Japan (May 28, 2026) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan Command...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Claire Farin | TOKYO, Japan (May 28, 2026) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Region Japan Command Master Chief Michael D. Kaszubowski, receives a commendation medal from Adm. SAITO Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-defense Force (JMSDF) in Ichigaya, Tokyo May 28, 2026. The recognition highlighted his leadership, expertise and commitment to fostering collaboration between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy. His contributions were praised for strengthening cooperation and had a long-term impact among senior enlisted leaders within JMSDF. Kaszubowski is scheduled to conclude his naval career after 31 years, including 22 years serving overseas in Japan. CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Claire Farin) see less | View Image Page

TOKYO (May 28, 2026) – Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, command master chief for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ), was awarded the Second Class Defense Cooperation Medal by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in recognition of his contributions to strengthening Japan-U.S. cooperation during his three-year tour at CNFJ/RJ, May 28.



The award, presented by Adm. SAITO Akira, chief of staff of the JMSDF, recognizes individuals whose efforts have significantly enhanced defense cooperation and mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S. During his tour, Kaszubowski played a key role in fostering senior enlisted leader engagement, strengthening bilateral relationships, and supporting interoperability between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy.



“The award I received was one of the most humbling awards [that] I have received in my 31 years of service,” Kaszubowski said. “It was the honor of my life to receive an award not only from a foreign service but from the most senior officer of the JMSDF.”



Throughout his assignment, Kaszubowski worked closely with JMSDF counterparts through command master chief conferences, leadership discussions, professional development exchanges, and other bilateral engagements designed to strengthen cooperation between the two maritime forces.



“I would like younger Sailors to go out and make relationships with their counterparts,” Kaszubowski said. “There is a lot to learn from the JMSDF. As much as they learn from us, we can learn a lot [from them] as well. It was amazing to see two different countries serving their nations while working together to build a stronger relationship.”



According to the JMSDF, Kaszubowski’s efforts contributed significantly to deepening mutual understanding and trust between the two services while helping strengthen the senior enlisted leader framework that supports cooperation between the allied forces.



Kaszubowski will officially retire June 12, 2026, and as he prepares to conclude a 31-year naval career, Kaszubowski says that he will always cherish his time working and coordinating with the JMSDF.



“I will miss the bilateral and multilateral engagements that I have had while CMC at CNFJ/RJ,” Kaszubowski said. “The leadership discussions, problem solving, and sharing ideas were some of the highlights of my career.”



The U.S.-Japan Alliance remains the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific, and senior enlisted leader engagement continues play a critical role in strengthening interoperability and professional relationships between the two maritime forces.