NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING AIRSPACE OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY Your browser does not support the audio element.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace near Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 8, 2026, at approximately 3:55 p.m. EDT. This intercept, followed by four later TFR violations, brings the total to 15 unauthorized incursions into restricted airspace since Saturday.



The civilian aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by the NORAD aircraft.



Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.



The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.



For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/