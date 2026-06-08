MONTANANS PARTICIPATE IN D-DAY COMMEMORATION



CARENTAN-LES-MARAIS, France – A Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules from the 186th Airlift Squadron dropped U.S. paratroopers near Carentan-les-Marais in Normandy, France, Saturday, June 6, 2026, as part of the D-Day 82nd anniversary commemoration events there.



The event, held by Joint Task Force 82, June 2-7, 2026, across the region, commemorated the service and sacrifice of the approximately 15,500 American and 7,900 British paratroopers who jumped into Normandy during the initial invasion of Nazi-occupied Western Europe, June 6, 1944.



Joint Task Force 82 was made up of approximately 17 units from across the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force with historical links to World War II’s Operation Overlord; the largest airborne and amphibious assault in history.



“We always take the opportunity to pay respects to those incredible servicemen,” said Col. Jason Green, commander of the 120th Airlift Wing, the parent wing of the 186th Airlift Squadron. “Fewer and fewer are still around to tell their story, so it’s important for us to carry on that legacy.”



The 186th has its roots in the 404th Fighter Squadron who flew P-47 Thunderbolts in fighter sweeps, dive bombing operations, and bomber escort missions across the frontlines on D-Day.



“The acts of bravery and heroism displayed by those Airmen are truly awe-inspiring,” said Green.



The 404th was redesignated the 186th Fighter Squadron and was allotted to the Montana National Guard following the Second World War, where it was organized at what is now the Great Falls International Airport, and equipped with F-51D Mustangs. The unit has gone through several conversions since as missions have changed and aircraft have evolved, but the Airmen of the 186th still hold on to their roots.



“To fly the same skies and walk in the footsteps of our predecessors reminds you of the true value of service,” said Maj. Ryan Caldwell, C-130H pilot and director of operations with the 186th Airlift Squadron. “It truly feels like standing in the shadow of giants.”



The Allies began planning Operation Overlord in earnest in 1943, and as the planned invasion date of June 5, 1944, approached, it became apparent that troops would have to battle not only a determined German defense, but also fierce thunderstorms and choppy seas. After a 24-hour delay, however, planners determined that they could not wait any longer, as the invasion relied on the perfect alignment of moonlight, low- and high-tide levels, and the direction of weather patterns over the English Channel. So, at midnight, June 6, in dense cloud cover and strong winds, the Allies began the massive bombing and airborne campaign.



“We were lucky to have some pretty favorable conditions today. I’ve read about how rough it was on D-Day. You just have to think, with the changes in technology since then, just how well-trained and disciplined those pilots and paratroopers were to be able to accomplish the mission,” said 1st Lt. Taylor Schroeder, pilot with the 186th Airlift Squadron.



While Allied forces were able to accomplish their mission in Normandy, it didn’t come without setbacks. The winds alone caused a significant number of paratroopers to miss their drop zones and become separated from their units. Nearly 2,500 airborne troops alone became casualties from the weather, with only about one-sixth landing near their intended drop zones. Despite this, because of their superior training and ability to adapt to emerging challenges, the remaining Allied paratroopers reintegrated with their units, and conducted raids, broke up logistic routes, and confused and distracted the enemy ahead of the amphibious landings just hours later.



“It’s truly remarkable,” said Green. “And it’s something that we should take inspiration from as we continue building multi-capable Airmen.”



Many elected and appointed officials were present at the commemoration events, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Senator from Montana, Tim Sheehy, who participated in the event parachuting alongside military members.



“It was an honor to commemorate the heroes who liberated Europe and saved the free world 82 years ago,” Sen. Sheehy said on social media following the events. “It was a pleasure to have the Montana Air National Guard be our lift for the jump.”



Joint Task Force 82 participated in over 90 events across Normandy, commemorating the legacy of D-Day while demonstrating the Department of War’s enduring war fighting capabilities.

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