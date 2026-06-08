USS Mount Whitney, Naval Special Warfare Conduct Maritime Interdiction Training

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler | U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) conduct Maritime Interdiction Operation training aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN— U.S. East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) conducted maritime interdiction operations (MIO) training aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while operating in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Spain, May 20, 2026.

The SEALs integrated with the "Ghostriders" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, descending onto Mount Whitney's flight deck via fast-rope from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. Once aboard, the operators navigated the vessel to secure critical infrastructure and simulate taking tactical control of the ship.

"This training was a great opportunity for Team 20 to integrate with multiple fleet assets and showcase the incredible skills and flexibility of the Navy," said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer, USS Mount Whitney. "Mount Whitney provides a complex, realistic environment to hone close-quarters clearing and vessel-boarding procedures."

The evolution was designed to increase interoperability between conventional U.S. 6th Fleet assets and special operations forces. Routine MIO training exercises enhance the Navy's ability to board, search, and seize vessels suspected of transporting illicit cargo, conducting piracy, or supporting terrorist activities.

Beyond the insertion, the exercise provided Mount Whitney Sailors with a unique, hands-on training opportunity. Sailors collaborated directly with the SEALs to refine their own anti-terrorism and force protection (ATFP) tactics.

“Their willingness to volunteer their time to provide training to the crew was not only a welcome moral boost, but gave us an opportunity to learn how to better protect our ship,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ryan Kendrick, Mount Whitney’s assistant anti-terrorism officer.

USS Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region.