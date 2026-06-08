U.S. Space Forces-Space Senior Leaders Align Command Strategy, Warfighting Readiness

Photo By David Dozoretz | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, and S4S senior leaders pose for a group photo during a leadership planning event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 20, 2026. The two-day event brought together commanders and senior enlisted leaders to align command strategy, build cohesive teams, and strengthen warfighting readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by David Dozoretz) see less | View Image Page

Photo By David Dozoretz | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) and Combined...... read more read more

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, S4S commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander for U.S. Space Command, hosted a two-day leadership planning event here May 19-20, 2026. He gathered senior leaders from across his staff, two USSF deltas and three joint centers to invest in the command’s most critical asset: its people.

The event began with a workshop on “Leading in the Human Domain” facilitated by Dr. Kevin Basik, chief of leadership at the National Medal of Honor Institute. Coordinated by Vandenberg’s Guardian Resilience Team - which emphasizes physical, cognitive, and social fitness as the foundation of high-performing teams - the session allowed commanders and senior enlisted leaders to focus on the trust, psychological safety, and cohesion required to execute S4S’s complex, 24/7 space mission.

“When leaders are aligned and teams trust one another, we make faster, better decisions under pressure,” explained Basik.

This human dimension is not just a leadership philosophy, but a critical driver of S4S’s overall warfighting capability.

“Our mission is highly technical, and it is executed entirely by our talented team,” said Bythewood. “Investing in our people is directly tied to readiness.”

Following the workshop, the first day concluded with a strategic discussion led by Bythewood, providing senior leaders with a collaborative environment to synchronize organizational direction.

Day two shifted focus to operational and mission readiness. Senior leaders participated in briefings covering exercise outcomes, joint operational planning, current operations, and command expectations. These sessions underscored the command’s commitment to connecting leadership development directly to tactical and operational readiness in the field.

“How we lead and build cohesive teams directly dictates how we fight,” said Bythewood. “This LPE isn’t separate from our operational mission; it provides a framework that allows us to execute complex space operations at speed and with absolute trust across a geographically dispersed command.”

S4S is the command responsible for conducting space operations dedicated to protecting, defending, and delivering space capabilities globally on behalf of USSPACECOM in support of combatant commanders worldwide.