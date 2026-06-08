Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ethan R. Connor of Huntley, Ill.,...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ethan R. Connor of Huntley, Ill., is shown prior to conducting a flyover of a Chicago Bears football game. Connor, a UH-60 pilot with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, has been named a recipient of the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. He is one of only four warrant officers across the entire force — including the regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve — to receive the honor. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.) see less | View Image Page

Illinois Army National Guard Aviator Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

Illinois Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ethan R. Connor of Huntley, Ill., a UH-60 pilot with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment, has been named a recipient of the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award.

The Department of the Army announced the recipients recently, recognizing Connor as one of only four warrant officers across the entire force — including the regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve — to receive the honor.

The General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award recognizes company-grade and warrant officers who demonstrate the ideals of "Duty, Honor, Country." The award is intended to promote and sustain effective junior officer leadership across the service.

"Chief Warrant Officer 2 Connor embodies the very best of the Illinois National Guard and the timeless ideals of duty, honor and country," said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. "His selection for this prestigious national award is a testament to his unwavering dedication to our state and nation. We are incredibly proud to have him in our ranks."

Since commissioning, Connor has set the standard for junior Army aviators. He played an instrumental role during the initial operational testing and evaluation of the UH-60V airframe in 2022. Following the fielding, he deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of the Crisis Response Task Force - Aviation under Operation Inherent Resolve.

As a flight lead and mission planner, Connor enabled his company to accomplish more than 600 missions, transporting 900 passengers and 80,000 pounds of cargo. His efforts contributed to the completion of more than 1,800 accident-free flight hours, with more than 500 hours flown in imminent danger locations. Because of his work ethic and maturity, Connor was unanimously selected early in his career as a pilot in command and was later chosen to serve as an instructor pilot.

"Strong leadership at the junior level is the foundation of our Army's readiness," said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General - Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. "Connor has consistently demonstrated the technical expertise, tactical proficiency and genuine care for his soldiers that we expect from our premier aviators. He sets the standard for others to follow."

Beyond combat deployments, Connor’s influence has reached the international stage. He was essential to several national objectives, including:

· The movement of aircraft in support of the 2023 Dubai Air Show.

· Executing joint training missions with Italian Typhoon fighters.

· Conducting local community engagement missions and static displays to strengthen civilian-military relationships.

Additionally, his attention to detail contributed to his battalion achieving readiness scores of 89% and 91% during Aviation Resource Management Surveys.

Commanders at every level have praised Connor’s ability to motivate his peers and subordinates. Drawing on his experience as a prior-enlisted Soldier, he has fostered a culture of resilience and a mission-first attitude within his unit.

"To be selected as one of only four warrant officers across the entire Army is an extraordinary achievement," said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Black, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois Army National Guard. "Connor represents the quiet professionalism, technical mastery and selfless service that define the Warrant Officer Corps. His commitment to mentoring his crews and ensuring mission success makes him truly deserving of this honor."

“CW2 Connor has set himself apart through hard work and self-study,” said Col. Jason Carter, Commander of the 65th Troop Command. “CW2 Connor worked diligently as a pilot and mission planner, enabling mission success for his company. He has earned the respect of his subordinates, peers, and superiors alike through his leadership and ability to form a cohesive team.”

"He dedicates himself to his duty as a United States Army Soldier, excelling at his role as a physically fit, intelligent and honorable Army aviator," said Lt. Col. Zachary De Groot, Commander of the 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment. “He continually strives to make his crew members know that they are part of an essential team whenever they crew an aircraft, and that every voice and opinion matters.”

Connor was grateful to his mentors.

“I’d just like to thank all my first line leaders and commanders for showing me what great leadership looks like and giving me the opportunity to become a better soldier and aviator,” Connor said. “Thank you to all the Warrant Officers that I have been able to learn from throughout my career. I have had great mentors and roll models, and I am extremely appreciative of everything they have shown and taught me during my time as an Army Aviator.”

He was especially grateful for his supporting family. “Most importantly, thank you to my wife Jackie for supporting me through this journey. Through 11 years and two deployments, she has always been there for me, and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her support,” he said.

The couple have two boys, 2-year-old Cameron and 1-year-old Elliot. Connor will be formally recognized during an award ceremony sponsored by the Chief of Staff of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.