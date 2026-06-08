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    LCF-24 Conducts Simultaneous Joint Air and Sea Operations, Showcasing Advanced Capabilities in the Caribbean

    LCF-24: Fast-roping Drills

    Photo By Cpl. Daniel Garcia | A U.S. Marine with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, Littoral Combat...... read more read more

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.04.2026

    Story by Capt. Shawn Doublet 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    CARIBBEAN SEA— Littoral Combat Force 24 (LCF-24) demonstrated its operational versatility and joint-force interoperability June 4, 2026, executing two highly complex, concurrent training missions spanning from the flight deck of the USS Fort Lauderdale(LPD-28) to the shores of Cuba.

    While the Marines of Lima Company, 3d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment and the Maritime Raid Force, LCF-24, conducted long-range fast rope insertion training at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the crew of the USS Fort Lauderdalesimultaneously hosted deck landing qualifications for U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo.

    This dual mission showcased LCF-24’s unique ability to manage high-tempo, simultaneous operations, proving the disaggregated Marine Air-Ground Task Force is a flexible and lethal asset for U.S. Southern Command.

    For the Marines on the ground, the day began with a long-range insertion rehearsal. A UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) launched from the USS Fort Lauderdale to Guantanamo Bay. There, the infantrymen of Lima Company and the reconnaissance assets of the MRF conducted fast rope rehearsals, simulating rapid insertion into restrictive littoral terrain.

    At the exact same time, miles away in the Caribbean Sea, the flight deck of the USS Fort Lauderdalewas a hub of joint activity. Shipboard controllers and LCF-24 aviation handlers coordinated seamlessly to land the heavy-lift Army CH-47 Chinooks. The qualification of JTF-Bravo aviators aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock underscored the high level of interservice connectivity and joint planning required to execute such missions.

    "Successfully executing two distinct, complex air and surface missions from a single flight deck on the same day is a testament to the meticulous planning and professionalism of this team," said U.S. Marine Col. Ryan Lynch, Commanding Officer of LCF-24. "This is exactly the type of multi-mission capability LCF-24 brings to the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. By proving we can conduct simultaneous, disaggregated operations while seamlessly integrating with our U.S. Army counterparts, we demonstrate the flexible tactical options we provide to the Combatant Commander to maintain stability in the region."

    The successful conclusion of this synchronized training iteration highlights LCF-24’s posture as a premier force-in-readiness. The immense amount of precise coordination and joint teamwork required for these events proves that LCF-24 is prepared to respond to any contingency in the U.S. Southern Command AOR, at a moment’s notice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 19:06
    Story ID: 567164
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24 Conducts Simultaneous Joint Air and Sea Operations, Showcasing Advanced Capabilities in the Caribbean, by CPT Shawn Doublet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LCF-24: Fast-roping Drills
    LCF-24: Fast-roping Drills
    LCF-24: Fast-roping Drills
    LCF-24: JTF-B Deck Landing Quals Aboard USS Fort Lauderdale
    LCF-24: JTF-B Deck Landing Quals Aboard USS Fort Lauderdale
    LCF-24: JTF-B Deck Landing Quals Aboard USS Fort Lauderdale

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    II MEF
    USMCNews
    Marines
    CaribOps

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