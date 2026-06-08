One decision, lasting consequences: The true cost of a DUI for Soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. — It begins with flashing blue lights in the rearview mirror. A lane drift. A rolling stop. A burned-out taillight. For Soldiers stationed near Fort Stewart, the drive home from Savannah’s River Street can end in an instant — and what follows that traffic stop can unravel years of military service, strain families to their breaking point and leave a Soldier questioning everything they worked to build. Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Shepherd, senior paralegal for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, said the geography around post makes Soldiers especially vulnerable. “The vast majority [of DUIs] that we deal with are off post,” Shepherd said. “We live close to Savannah and River Street — there’s a specific corridor, the I-16 MLK area. At 2 a.m. on a Saturday, any sort of little thing — failure to maintain lane, a taillight out — could give them reason to initiate the stop.” Georgia’s “DUI Less Safe” law compounds the risk. Maj. Keir Almenary, brigade judge advocate for 1st ABCT, said any traffic violation combined with any amount of alcohol can trigger the charge — even behavior most drivers would consider unremarkable. “It could be a very simple traffic violation — failing to signal while changing lanes, or a “California roll” at a stop sign,” Almenary said. “Things that many people have done completely sober. That, plus any alcohol in your system, could get you labeled as DUI Less Safe.” Once stopped, a Soldier faces a field sobriety test. Refusing it does not help. Tiffany Pretty, police service clerk at the Provost Marshal’s Office, said refusal is treated as an assumption of guilt — and often works against the Soldier when administrative packets are reviewed. “If you refuse it, you are apprehended,” Pretty said. “The assumption of guilt is there once you refuse. So either way, you’ll be apprehended — and I know it doesn’t help their situation whenever these packets have to go through.” The moment a Soldier is taken into custody, the unit feels it. Leadership is notified, Significant Incident Reports are filed and the brigade’s legal office opens a case. Almenary described the immediate drain on the formation. “All the time these folks spend dealing with this DUI is time that they’re not planning training, they’re not helping other Soldiers,” he said. “Very rapidly, mistakes or poor judgment start taking time and attention from others across the formation.” Among the first mandatory administrative actions is a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand, or GOMOR — required in most DUI cases where a Soldier’s blood alcohol content exceeds .08, state law is violated, or a lawful chemical test is refused. The commanding general decides whether it is filed locally, for roughly 18 months, or permanently — a distinction with enormous career implications. “Not all DUIs are created equal,” Almenary said. “Point 0-8 looks a lot different than point 2-4. If there are injuries, that’s a lot different than when, thank goodness, nobody’s hurt. If there’s a kid in the back — that’s aggravating.” A flag is placed on the Soldier’s record immediately, freezing promotions, schools, awards and permanent change of station moves until every piece of the process resolves — a timeline that can stretch well beyond a year. Maj. Brian Phipps, 3rd Infantry Division chaplain, said that limbo is often the hardest part for Soldiers to endure. “When you get in trouble — because you’re under investigation, your stuff has been taken away, you’re not getting promoted, you can’t get awards, you can’t go to school — you’re just in limbo,” Phipps said. “And that’s the hardest part for anyone.” Almenary echoed that sentiment, noting that the flag can catch Soldiers at the worst possible moment. “Oftentimes folks have a little bit too much to drink at the going-away party — and boom, get a DUI,” Almenary said. “Your PCS orders have been torn up because you’re on ice until we complete these processes.” The Soldier must simultaneously navigate the civilian court system without Army legal support — Trial Defense Service attorneys do not represent Soldiers in civilian DUI proceedings. Shepherd said the financial damage accumulates fast. “You’re possibly looking at anywhere northward of $5,000 in fines — that’s going to be a significant hit to the wallet,” Shepherd said. “You’re going to have court costs, you’re going to have possible attorney fees.” On-post driving privileges are suspended immediately upon arrest with no grace period. To request limited reinstatement, Soldiers must submit a PMO packet that includes a colonel-signed memorandum, documented hardship, and proof of enrollment in ASAP’s Prime For Life program. Pretty said incomplete packets — or the wrong tone — will stall the process. “They need to explain their hardship, and they need to be apologetic,” Pretty said. “Don’t go into the ‘the cops stopped me’ angle.” The suspension ripples outward. Without the ability to drive, Soldiers rely on their unit and their families to get to work, to ASAP appointments, and to court dates — adding logistical and emotional weight to those already affected by the arrest. “You’re putting that burden on your unit, your spouse — to make sure that you can get to and from work,” Shepherd said. “If you live off post, you’ve got to have somebody driving you to post.” For families, the fallout extends well beyond logistics. Phipps said DUI cases introduce a level of uncertainty that strains even stable households, and that Soldiers often arrive at his office carrying fear, regret, and no clear sense of what comes next. “That one decision is obviously going to affect your family,” Phipps said. “So, how do we get past that? How do we help that relationship? How do we help them kind of work on that problem?” Phipps said his counseling approach focuses less on the incident itself and more on what drove it. For some Soldiers, a DUI is an isolated lapse in judgment. For others, it is a symptom of deeper struggles — grief, relationship strain, financial stress, or alcohol dependency that may run in families. “On a personal level, was it just a bad decision that night, or are there underlying things that we can kind of help you through?” Phipps said. “How do we get to the real problem — versus just treating symptoms?” Phipps noted that the Army’s tolerance for alcohol-related misconduct has shifted dramatically. “You have to think about how the Army has changed,” Phipps said. “10 to 15 years ago, you wouldn’t have met a sergeant major or a senior person that didn’t have at least two DUIs. The Army has changed drastically, and the culture has come along with it.” Under current Army regulation, a second DUI conviction during a Soldier’s career triggers mandatory initiation of separation proceedings. Two serious alcohol-related incidents within 12 months carry the same consequence. Almenary said some units have adopted even stricter brigade-level policies to reinforce the message before it reaches that point. “It’s to communicate we’re serious about this,” Almenary said. “The hope is that we actually don’t have to do any of those separations — it’s just to get the message out.” Phipps said his role is not to shield Soldiers from consequences, but to help them face what comes next with clarity — and to keep one bad decision from defining the rest of their lives. “I’m a straight shooter,” Phipps said. “You made a decision, it has a consequence — not going to sugarcoat it for you. But just because you made one bad decision doesn’t mean your life is over. Just because this chapter could be finished, it doesn’t mean everything else is done.” Almenary agreed, cautioning that outcomes vary widely depending on how a Soldier responds. Commands do go to bat for those who take responsibility and engage with available resources. But the cost of inaction — legal, financial, professional, and personal — is steep. “There are potentially career-ending or otherwise very serious consequences for a DUI — not just for the Soldier, but for the unit and the family,” Almenary said. “That’s all stuff that we could avoid if we just made a handful of better choices.”