Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple | Vice Adm. Heidi Berg (center), commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, and Navy cyber enterprise leadership all pose for a group photo at the FCC Cyber Warfare Senior Leadership Summit hosted at the Navy Cryptologic Warfare Development Group auditorium March 3, 2026. The FCC CWSLS brought together operational cyber commanders from across the FCC enterprise, including 26 active commands, 40 cyber mission force units, and 29 reserve commands, to align and synchronize cyber operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Warfare Leaders Forge Warfighting Lethality Stance at Senior Leadership Summit

FORT MEADE, Md. – Vice Adm. Heidi Berg, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC), Navy Space Command (NAVSPACE), and U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F), convened cryptologic commanders for the Cryptologic Warfare Senior Leadership Summit (CWSLS) from March 5-6, solidifying a unified, lethal posture in the electromagnetic domain. The two-day summit delivered a clear message to the team: Navy cryptologic forces are primed for combat, relentlessly outpacing adversaries, and fully prepared to dominate the information warfare space.

Following the broader Commanders' Operational Summit, the focused CWSLS explicitly brought together operational cryptologic leaders from across the Navy. The primary objective of the summit was to tightly align and synchronize global operations, ensuring that every echelon of the Navy’s cryptologic community is operating with a singular focus and unmatched agility.

“I truly believe it’s critical to spend time discussing Navy cryptology and reflecting on our history, charting our future path, and uniting this group of talented professionals to focus on our most challenging problems,” said Vice Adm. Berg. “The Navy and the Joint Force rely on us to prevail in modern combat operations. Our mastery provides clinical military advantage and deters adversaries.”

Throughout the summit, leaders focused on the rapid integration of signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and operations in the information environment. This convergence guarantees that Navy cryptologic leaders possess the tactical edge required to seamlessly integrate the cryptologic warfare skills into broader, multi-domain fleet operations.

The summit underscored that the Navy’s approach to cryptologic warfare is forward-leaning. By aligning the cryptologic warfare community across the Navy, the CWSLS ensures that the Navy's cryptologic warriors are not waiting for the fight to come to them but are actively shaping the battlespace.

"This year's Senior Leader Summit—our first in 14 years—was an amazing opportunity and a resounding success,” said Capt. William Wilson, acting executive director, Navy Service Cryptologic Component. “As we face an increasingly complex information environment, our primary goal was to unite our cryptologic warfare leaders to kick-start long-overdue initiatives. We are focused on leveraging our current forces to enhance warfighting capabilities while actively building and investing in the future of our community.”

The successful conclusion of the CWSLS reaffirms the Cryptologic Warfare Officer’s Senior Leaders commitment to maintaining a decisive asymmetric advantage. As the Navy continues to field advanced technologies and highly trained operators, the synchronization achieved at this summit ensures that American forces remain an unyielding, lethal, and formidable presence on the global stage.

U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, and U.S. 10th Fleet– is an operational force composed of more than 14,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 26 active commands, 40 cyber mission force units, and 31 reserve commands around the globe.

For more news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space / U.S. 10thFleet, visithttp://www.fcc.navy.mil// or follow us on LinkedIn @USFleetCyberCommand or Facebook @USFLTCYBERCOM.