434th ARW SERE specialists train with Rough Riders

Airmen assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape program partnered with the 54th Helicopter Squadron "Rough Riders" during a combat search and rescue exercise April 26, 2026, at Grissom Air Reserve Base.

The training paired SERE specialists from the 434th Operations Support Squadron with helicopter crews from the 54th Helicopter Squadron, based at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, to strengthen personnel recovery capabilities and improve coordination between aircrews and isolated personnel.

Known within the SERE community as a combat search and rescue, or CSAR, exercise, the training focused on helping helicopter crews identify and recover isolated personnel using visual signals and established recovery procedures.

"We're just making sure that the helicopter crew is familiar with what an isolated person on the ground would be doing to signal their location," said Tech. Sgt. Tyler Mylcraine, a SERE specialist assigned to the 434th OSS. "The helicopter crew might be looking for a signal mirror, they might be looking for some sort of signal on the ground — anything that could vector them into the isolated person's location."

The exercise allowed aircrews to practice locating personnel who may have become separated from friendly forces during a mission while also giving SERE specialists an opportunity to reinforce the skills Airmen learn during survival training.

According to Mylcraine, personnel recovery begins long before an actual emergency occurs.

"Essentially, the whole goal of an isolating event is to return that person back to duty," Mylcraine said. "If someone is having the worst day and something goes wrong during their mission, we're going to do everything we can to bring them back."

Training scenarios emphasized the importance of proper signaling techniques, which can be critical when rescue assets are operating nearby.

"If a rescue vehicle is close by, it's important that the person on the ground knows how to use their signals properly to get the attention of that asset," Mylcraine said. "That way the asset knows where they're at and can start the process of picking them up."

Beyond supporting personnel recovery operations, the 434th ARW's SERE program provides training and education to aircrew members preparing for deployments around the globe. Unlike standardized classroom instruction, training is tailored to specific operational environments.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter approach," Mylcraine said. "If we're going to the Middle East, that's very different training than if we're going to the Pacific. Water-based environments and desert-based environments require different preparation."

The SERE team works closely with intelligence professionals and operational units to ensure Airmen receive current, mission-specific guidance before deploying.

Mylcraine said the expertise of SERE specialists extends beyond military operations. As the Air Force enters the annual 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign, he encourages Airmen to use their local SERE office as a resource for outdoor recreation and travel.

"We're approachable," Mylcraine said. "If you're going on a camping trip, hiking trip, hunting trip or visiting an unfamiliar area, come talk to us. We can help with maps, navigation, signaling equipment, GPS use, satellite phones, beacons — whatever you might need to be prepared."

The office also offers informal instruction on land navigation, shelter building, fire making, knot tying and vehicle emergency preparedness.

For Mylcraine, helping others prepare for challenging situations is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job.

"You always get to meet new people," he said. "We don't necessarily sit behind a computer all day. We get to go out in the field, do water survival training, land navigation training, ride around in helicopters and work with new crews. It's a job that's never the same day in and day out."

The combined training with the Rough Riders demonstrated the importance of realistic, hands-on exercises that prepare Airmen for potential real-world recovery operations while strengthening partnerships between active-duty and reserve units.

The 434th Air Refueling Wing, headquartered at Grissom Air Reserve Base, provides combat-ready Airmen and KC-135R Stratotanker air refueling capability in support of global operations.