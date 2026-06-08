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    NORAD ENFORCEMENT OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION AIRSPACE ANNOUNCED OVER NEW YORK, NEW YORK

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Courtesy Story

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will enforce the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) VIP Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area established for June 8, 2026, over New York, New York.

    Over the weekend, NORAD responded to nine general aviation aircraft that violated FAA TFR airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. All general aviation aircraft that violated the TFR were safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

    General aviation pilots are reminded that checking Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight is required by the FAA and TFR procedures must be followed. If required, NORAD jets will respond to aircraft violating the TFR and take the necessary action to gain compliance, a scenario we encourage all pilots to avoid.

    Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, its pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

    The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, headquartered at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission in the continental U.S. For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 12:38
    Story ID: 567137
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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