One team, one fight - ACC Squadron CC & Spouses Course

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA – Recently, U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and his wife Michelle Spain, hosted the ACC Squadron Commander & Spouses Course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Held five times each year from January through May, this year the course brought in more than 279 leaders and spouses from across the command to prepare them for the responsibilities of squadron command and to reinforce the ethos that drives ACC’s mission.



As the lead major command for Combat Air Forces, ACC organizes, trains, and equips Airmen to fight in and across multiple domains. When commanders understand ACC’s focus areas and operate with them at the forefront, they can transition that knowledge to their installations and ensure mission success.



The course is designed to immerse attendees in the ACC mission, vision, and priorities as they are delivered by ACC leadership and A-Staff directors. By using mentorship as a pillar for knowledge sharing, directly connecting squadron commanders to MAJCOM leadership, the course creates an opportunity for headquarters staff to empower the leaders of the tactical force.



“As squadron commanders, you are the critical link between our strategic vision and tactical execution,” said Gen. Spain. “Your Airmen will look to you to set the standard and drive the culture. We are trusting you to build lethal, resilient, and ready teams that can project combat power whenever and wherever our nation calls.”



The course introduces commanders and spouses to the broad range of issues they may encounter during their command tour. It reinforces ACC’s strategic vision by sharing lessons from previous commanders and highlighting how squadron leadership directly contributes to the command’s overall mission. Participants also gain insight into the programs and partnerships available on every installation that can strengthen their units and support their Airmen throughout their time in command.



“Command is not a solo endeavor; it requires the strength, dedication, and resilience of the entire family,” said Gen. Spain. “The foundation of our combat readiness starts at home. When our spouses are empowered and our families are supported, our commanders can focus fully on the mission ahead, knowing they have a strong community behind them.”



Throughout the week, spouses gain a clearer understanding of the roles of the squadrons their partners are preparing to lead, and the support they provide to the larger organization. With this knowledge, they can better comprehend the organizational culture and dynamics, enabling them to build meaningful relationships within the squadron and tailor those relationships to offer effective support to its members.



“Squadron command is challenging, no doubt about it. But it’s also incredibly rewarding, and you don’t do it alone.” said Mrs. Spain. “Figure out what support looks like for your family, your spouse, and your squadron, and build that community. Squadron command is where you can have the most impact on people, where you can make things better for your communities and your people. Command is temporary and it goes by fast, so I encourage you to embrace it and enjoy it!”



Having completed the New Squadron Commanders and Spouses course, ACC’s newest leaders are ready to take command, armed with the resources and wisdom required to ensure that every Airman under their command is prepared to deliver American airpower, anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.08.2026 09:39 Story ID: 567112 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One team, one fight - ACC Squadron CC & Spouses Course, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.