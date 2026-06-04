USFJ hosts first Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference in Japan

TOKYO, Japan – The U.S. Forces Japan Staff Judge Advocate’s office and the Tri-Command Office of the Judge Advocate co-hosted the 2026 Northeast Asia International and Operational Law Conference May 19-21, at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo, Japan.



The multilateral event brought together military legal professionals, academics and interagency partners to address key legal and policy challenges impacting military operations in the region.



The conference’s location itself marked a historic milestone. While past iterations have been hosted in the Republic of Korea, this year's symposium was the first hosted in Japan. Going forward, the intent is to alternate the event between Tokyo and Seoul every year. U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea commander, emphasized the foundational role of legal professionals in military operations during his keynote address.



For USFJ, co-hosting the bilateral and multilateral legal summit directly supported its ongoing transformation, a command-wide effort to operationalize the joint force headquarters and strengthen allied capabilities.



“Advancing the U.S.-Japan alliance and fostering bilateral integration have remained command priorities throughout USFJ’s history and are more important than ever for us,” said U.S. Army Maj. Veda Igbinedion, USFJ Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Operations Command Cooperation Team legal advisor. “Bringing together Japanese, U.S. and partner nation legal professionals to share expertise and lessons-learned during this conference increases interoperability and trust in the legal domain.”



The regional gathering shifted the historical model of treating Japan and South Korea as entirely separate operational entities, emphasizing a unified approach to Northeast Asian security.



“It was only in 1957, when the United States decided to disestablish Far East Command and create USFK and USFJ, that we developed this mindset that was country-based rather than regionally based,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Bargatze, USFJ staff judge advocate. “This region is of incredible importance globally, and the security environment is increasingly severe and complex. The fact that we have so many partners here today is evidence of that as well.”



In addition to representatives from the U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea, participants included legal and policy experts from UNC partner nations, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.



The event’s discussions focused on balancing the lessons learned through centuries of warfare with modern command and control concepts. Presenters tackled complex issues ranging from the future of autonomous weapon systems and artificial intelligence in warfare to maritime and multinational detainee operations.



“International and operational law fundamentally shapes USFJ’s mission by establishing the legal framework underpinning everything USFJ does,” said Igbinedion. “Fundamentally, authorities drive operations and vice versa.”



Establishing clear legal parameters grants commanders the context, clarity and authorities needed to navigate an ever-evolving theater, especially when coordinating across a complex multinational alliance.



“It was a privilege to speak with American, Korean, Japanese and UNC Member States legal professionals at the International and Operational Law Conference in Tokyo,” said Brunson. “Clarity in authorities is foundational to successful operations. We need you to help us to understand what can come from the decisions that we make.”



By building on these shared understandings and fostering a spirit of open dialogue, the organizers hope the conference leaves a lasting legacy of partnership.



“We want all participants to leave with a deeper understanding of legal aspects of how to fight and win the next war,” said Igbinedion. “Additionally, we are hoping to forge connective tissue between participants to ensure a necessary dialogue on international and operational law issues that continues well after the conference ends.”



With the 2027 conference slated to return to Seoul, USFJ is already looking forward to hosting its next iteration of the event in Tokyo in 2028, continuing to cement bilateral integration and regional stability.

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