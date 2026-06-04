Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2026) Photo illustration...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 28, 2026) Photo illustration featuring Cmdr. Jesse Packard, chief staff officer of Maritime Pre-Positioning Squadron Two, left, and his father, Equipment Operator 3rd Class William “Bill” Packard, a member of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 40 who deployed to Diego Garcia in 1971, right. More than 50 years apart, father and son each contributed to the mission of Diego Garcia, with Bill helping build the installation as a Seabee and Jesse supporting Military Sealift Command operations from the strategic Indian Ocean outpost. This photo illustration was created in Adobe InDesign on May 28, 2026. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jawad Dughmush) see less | View Image Page

Father and Son Serve in Diego Garcia Five Decades Apart Your browser does not support the audio element.

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory — When Cmdr. Jesse Packard arrived on Diego Garcia in August 2025 as the chief staff officer for Maritime Pre-Positioning Squadron Two, he stepped into a command facing significant organizational challenges.



As chief staff officer, Jesse coordinates personnel, resources and operations that support Military Sealift Command's global mission. He works alongside Sailors, civilian mariners and partner organizations to ensure the command remains prepared to support military operations across the region.



But for Jesse, Diego Garcia is more than a strategic military outpost. It is a place deeply connected to his family's history.



In March 1971, his father, Equipment Operator 3rd Class William “Bill” Packard, arrived on Diego Garcia with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 40. He along with other Seabees transformed a remote atoll into a strategic military base. More than five decades later, his son would serve on the very base he helped build.



Both Bill and Jesse would each contribute to Diego Garcia’s mission in different ways. Bill helped build the island's foundation as a Seabee, while Jesse helps sustain the mission it supports today. The values Bill learned during his deployment would later help shape the leader his son would become.



“It would not be much of an exaggeration to say I learned where Diego Garcia was before learning my U.S. geography,” Jesse said.



Growing up in Union, Maine, Jesse heard stories and saw family slides of Diego Garcia presented by his father, which became a fond family tradition. This made for a stronger connection to the remote island before he even got there.



For Bill, the deployment was defined by diligence, innovation and service. These values influenced Jesse’s approach to leadership.



One of Bill’s first jobs was unloading construction equipment from cargo ships arriving at Diego Garcia. While working inside the ships, he noticed crews were removing every piece of wood used to secure the equipment before it could be driven off and wondered if there was a faster way to do it.



“Can I show you?” Bill asked, “You take off just a couple key pieces of dunnage and then drive over the rest.



This and other solutions that innovatively improved processes made him a trusted member of the team. He later helped build the island's runway, finding faster and more efficient ways to complete the work and keep construction moving forward. Decades later, the same emphasis on problem-solving would influence Jesse's approach to innovation in Diego Garcia.



“The position had been vacant for months, and staffing had fallen from roughly 70 percent to 44 percent.” Jesse said.



Jesse helped stabilize the staff by securing reserve support and improving internal processes, ensuring the squadron remained ready to support Military Sealift Command's mission from a strategic outpost within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



As a Seabee, Bill helped build Diego Garcia. As a father, he instilled the values that guided his son into naval service. More than 50 years later, Jesse serves on the same island, standing on foundations his father built, both in concrete and in character.



"My dad helped build this island, and now I have the privilege of serving on it,” Jesse said. “That's a connection I will never take for granted."