U.S. Navy Establishes NSA Stirling in Australia

Photo By Lt. James Cavila | 250225-N-QR679-1002 ROCKINGHAM, Western Australia, Australia (Feb. 25, 2025) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) prepares to moor at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Feb. 25, 2025. Minnesota arrived in Western Australia kicking off the first of two planned U.S. fast-attack submarine visits to HMAS Stirling in 2025. Minnesota is currently on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva) see less | View Image Page

PERTH, Australia – As of May 30, the U.S. Navy has established a new naval support activity in Perth, Western Australia as part of AUKUS, the enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This move follows the trilateral Joint Statement on May 30 confirming that key milestones continue to be met for Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West).

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling will provide support services and programs for U.S. service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families assigned to SRF-West, which will support the rotational presence of U.S. and U.K. nuclear-powered fast attack submarines at Australia’s HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.

“Establishment of NSA Stirling with our AUKUS partners demonstrates our command mission to support the Fleet, warfighter, and family,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “By providing essential services to U.S. personnel and their families, NSA Stirling will enhance rotational submarine force readiness.”

Navy Region Japan was tasked in October 2024 to stand up NSA Stirling. SRF-West is established with the approval of and at the invitation of the Australian Government.

“We are currently in the early stages of establishing NSA Stirling,” said Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Japan. “While there is still much work ahead, we are confident in our ability to accomplish this task through strong collaboration with our AUKUS partners.”

NSA Stirling will provide robust support for U.S. service members, civilians, and their families, connecting U.S. personnel to quality housing, healthcare, childcare, and recreation to ensure their well-being during their assignment.

The Department of War’s Joint Statement, AUKUS Defense Ministers' Meeting can be found here: https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4504769/joint-statement-aukus-defense-ministers-meeting/

For more information about NSA Stirling, contact Navy Region Japan Public Affairs at: mailto:CNFJ-CNRJ-N00P-PAO@us.navy.mil

Commander, Navy Region Japan Web Site: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/

Commander, Navy Installations Command Web Site: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/