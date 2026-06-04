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    Not Your Average Sunday Commute - Flying Through Big Sky Country

    Flying Through Big Sky Country

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the 1889th Regional Support Group caught a ride along with B Co. 1-189th...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Not Your Average Sunday Commute - Flying Through Big Sky Country

    Efficiency. Training. Fun. They're not always words you expect to find in the same sentence, but sometimes the Montana Army National Guard gets to check all three boxes at once. This Sunday, Soldiers from the 1889th Regional Support Group climbed aboard a CH-47 Chinook with B Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion for a ride across some of Montana's most scenic landscapes. As the aircrew conducted recurring flight training, passengers enjoyed aerial views stretching from Fort Harrison to Canyon Ferry Reservoir and the Gates of the Mountains. For the aviators, it was another opportunity to sharpen critical flight skills and maintain readiness. For everyone on board, it was a reminder that some of the best views in Montana come from a Chinook ramp.

    WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend

    TheMontanaWay

    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

    Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 19:10
    Story ID: 567089
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Not Your Average Sunday Commute - Flying Through Big Sky Country, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country
    Flying Through Big Sky Country

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