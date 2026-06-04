Not Your Average Sunday Commute - Flying Through Big Sky Country

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the 1889th Regional Support Group caught a ride along with B Co. 1-189th...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the 1889th Regional Support Group caught a ride along with B Co. 1-189th Aviation and saw scenic parts of Montana out of Fort Harrison to Canyon Ferry and the Gates of the Mountains as the CH-47 crew conducted recurring flight training to hone their lethal edge. see less | View Image Page