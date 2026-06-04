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    Stronger Together - German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

    German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, Military Reserve Exchange...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Stronger Together - German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

    Members of the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, are training alongside the Montana Army National Guard through the Military Reserve Exchange Program.

    The program brings together allied military partners to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and strengthen the relationships that support collective readiness and interoperability. Through training and collaboration, Soldiers build professional connections that extend far beyond the classroom and training area.

    Featured are Maj. Dr. Gianluca Manca, Capt. Hendrik Kuhn, Capt. Peter Schmunk, 1st Lt. Hendrik Beeck, 1st Lt. Finn Bruhn, and 1st Lt. Georg Fleck.

    #WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

    Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 17:51
    Story ID: 567084
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stronger Together - German Officers Train with Montana National Guard, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    German Officers Train with Montana National Guard
    German Officers Train with Montana National Guard
    German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

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    TAGS

    stronger together
    Military Reserve Exchange Program
    MTARNG
    1889th RSG
    NATO
    Allies & Partners 26

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