Stronger Together - German Officers Train with Montana National Guard

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, Military Reserve Exchange...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Members of the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, Military Reserve Exchange Program, Fort Harrison, MT. Featured are Maj. Dr. Gianluca Manca, Capt. Hendrik Kuhn, Capt. Peter Schmunk, 1st Lt. Hendrik Beeck, 1st Lt. Finn Bruhn, and 1st Lt. Georg Fleck. see less | View Image Page