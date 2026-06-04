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    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander

    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander

    Photo By Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir | Col. Chadd Bloomstine (left), 920th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon to...... read more read more

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Lt. Col. Matthew Johnson assumed command of the 301st Rescue Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony here June 6, 2026.

    An assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, symbolized by the passing of the guidon.

    Johnson is a graduate of Virginia Tech and received his commission through Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. He is a command pilot who has deployed to the Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Throughout his career, he has served in numerous leadership positions, including flight commander, executive officer and detachment commander.

    The ceremony was presided over by Col. Chadd Bloomstine, 920th Operations Group commander, who passed the guidon to Johnson, symbolizing the official transfer of leadership.

    “While I am in command, we will continue to care for our Airmen, remain mission ready and lead by example while upholding our sacred creed: ‘These things we do, that others may live,’” said Johnson.

    The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing. Its mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations that deny competitors and adversaries the opportunity to exploit isolated personnel.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 17:10
    Story ID: 567080
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander
    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander
    301st Rescue Squadron welcomes new commander

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    AFRC
    920th RQW
    10th AF
    301st RQS

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