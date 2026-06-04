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    RAMming Speed - Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists.

    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Spc. Hunter Wanous, Pfc. McKenna West, and Pfc. Charlsie Rice observe practical...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    RAMming Speed - Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists.

    "Where does this piece go?" It's a question every IT professional has heard before. This Saturday, Sgt. Ethan Cain with the 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) led an IT fundamentals class for Soldiers from the RSG and 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. The training introduced Soldiers to computer hardware and software before culminating in hands-on experience building computers from scratch and installing Windows 11. Cain serves as the Senior Information Technology Specialist in the RSG S6 section.

    Building readiness sometimes starts one component at a time.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 17:37
    Story ID: 567079
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAMming Speed - Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists., by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists
    Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists

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