RAMming Speed - Turning Soldiers into Tech Specialists.

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Spc. Hunter Wanous, Pfc. McKenna West, and Pfc. Charlsie Rice observe practical demonstrations during the 1889th Regional Support Group S6 IT fundamentals training. see less | View Image Page

"Where does this piece go?" It's a question every IT professional has heard before. This Saturday, Sgt. Ethan Cain with the 1889th Regional Support Group (RSG) led an IT fundamentals class for Soldiers from the RSG and 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. The training introduced Soldiers to computer hardware and software before culminating in hands-on experience building computers from scratch and installing Windows 11. Cain serves as the Senior Information Technology Specialist in the RSG S6 section.

Building readiness sometimes starts one component at a time.