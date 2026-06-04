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    Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion

    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Col. Sean Hardy, 1889th RSG Commander, awards Lt. Col. Dwain Henderson the Meritorious...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion

    Guidons fluttered in the morning breeze at the Regional Training Institute this weekend as Lt. Col. Dwain Henderson passed the unit colors to Lt. Col. Patrick Beckwith, officially transferring command of the 1-163rd Infantry Regiment, known proudly as the "Griz Battalion." The passing of the colors is one of the Army's oldest traditions, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility, authority, and trust from one commander to the next. For a unit whose history dates back to 1866, the ceremony served as both a reflection on the battalion's proud legacy and a look toward its future.

    Beckwith spoke about the importance of the mission, the Soldiers who make it possible, and the honor of leading an organization with such a distinguished history. We welcome him into his new role. The ceremony also recognized Henderson's leadership and service. Col. Sean A. Hardy, Commander of the 1889th Regional Support Group, presented Henderson with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his contributions to the battalion and its Soldiers. As Henderson departs for the Army War College, we thank him for his dedication to the Griz Battalion and wish him continued success in his next assignment.

    As one chapter closes and another begins, the Soldiers of the Griz Battalion continue to carry their colors—and their tradition of excellence—forward.

    #WhatDidYouDoThisWeekend #TheMontanaWay #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere.

    Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 16:58
    Story ID: 567074
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion
    Change of Command Marks New Chapter for the Griz Battalion

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