Photo By Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks | Lt. Col. Steven Hall receives the garrison colors during a Change of Command ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota June 6, 2026, signifying the transfer of authority from the outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Troy Fink. The ceremony honored Fink's service and welcomed Hall as the installation's newest garrison commander responsible for overseeing operations, community engagement and stewardship of the Minnesota National Guard's premier training center (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks) see less | View Image Page

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Camp Ripley Welcomes New Garrison Commander

Article & Photos by: Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks, Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs NCO for the Training Site Unit on Camp Ripley Training Center

June 8, 2026 (LITTLE FALLS, Minn.) — Soldiers, civilian employees, community leaders, veterans and guests gathered at Camp Ripley Training Center June 6, 2026, to witness the transfer of authority between outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Troy Fink and incoming Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Steven Hall.

“Each time a new commander takes on this role, the legacy and traditions of nearly 100 years of service to the state and nation, are bestowed upon them. It is a stirring moment,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Adjutant General for the State of Minnesota.

The ceremony marked the official transition of leadership, responsible for one of the nation's premier National Guard training installations. During the event, the organizational colors were passed from Fink to the presiding officer, Maj. Gen. Manke and then to Hall, symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability for the installation and its mission.

"Camp Ripley is a true center of excellence,” said Army Lt. Col. Steve Hall, the incoming commander. “I am looking forward to using my time in this position to continue the progression of modernization which will keep Camp Ripley as a premier training site for partners across the nation and the globe."

As garrison commander, Hall assumes the helm for the daily operation and stewardship of Camp Ripley Training Center, a 53,000-acre military and state civilian agency training installation near Little Falls, Minnesota. The position oversees installation operations, range management, environmental stewardship, emergency services, infrastructure development and support for thousands of military personnel, law enforcement officers and partner agencies that train at Camp Ripley each year. Camp Ripley serves as a premier readiness hub for the Minnesota National Guard, Air National Guard, active-duty military, reserve forces and numerous state and federal organizations.

The Change of Command ceremony also provided an opportunity to recognize Fink's leadership and service as garrison commander. Throughout his tenure, he emphasized community engagement, installation readiness and maintaining strong partnerships with neighboring communities.

"Camp Ripley is one of the busiest training sites in the country," Fink said during a community briefing in January 2025. "Communicating with our neighbors on what is happening is a part of serving our communities." Military change of command ceremonies date back centuries and reinforce the continuity of command regardless of personnel changes. The event not only welcomes a new commander but also honors the accomplishments and sacrifices of the outgoing leader while assuring Soldiers, civilians and community partners that the mission continues uninterrupted.

Camp Ripley's own history stretches back nearly a century. In 1929, Minnesota Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ellard A. Walsh selected the site as a replacement for Camp Lakeview, recognizing the area's unique combination of forests, open terrain and maneuver space needed to train a modern military force. Construction began in 1930, and the installation was officially named Camp Ripley in December of that year after the historic frontier-era Fort Ripley located nearby.

Walsh, often regarded as the visionary and father to the modern National Guard, laid the foundation for what would become one of the most capable and versatile training centers in the United States. Over the decades, a succession of post commanders, training site commanders and garrison commanders have expanded and modernized the installation while preserving its commitment to readiness and stewardship.

“Today, the Camp Ripley Training Center hosts military training from across the nation and throughout the Department of War,” said 1Lt. Colton Rossow, Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs Officer for the Camp Ripley Training Center. “Camp Ripely continues to support partnerships from around the world, including the longstanding Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX) program, which recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), highlighting the enduring partnership and strengthening a shared training legacy and mutual commitment to global security,” he added.

Col. Fink also celebrated his retirement from the Minnesota National Guard after the ceremony, concluding over 38 years of service, and was presented with multiple awards for his continued dedication to the Minnesota National Guard, Camp Ripley, and their partnerships. He was awarded the Legion of Merit by Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, The Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, the Norwegian Home Guard Medal of Merit by Maj. Gen. Frode Ommundsen, the Head of the Norwegian Home Guard (Heimevernet) to recognize his continued development of NOREX, and a special plaque from the leadership of the Canadian Lake Superior Scottish Regiment to thank him for his support during their annual training exercises at Camp Ripley.

“I want to thank the Soldiers and employees of Camp Ripley,” said Fink during the ceremony. “None of what is done here, or all of the progress that is made, is possible without the continued efforts of all of you.”

The installation's growth reflects the vision expressed by generations of leaders who viewed Camp Ripley as more than a military training site. Former commanders routinely emphasized readiness, community partnership and stewardship of Minnesota's natural resources. Their leadership transformed Camp Ripley from a seasonal tent camp into a year-round, world-class training center supporting the Total Force.

As Hall accepted command, he inherited a legacy nearly 100 years in the making. A legacy built by Soldiers, civilians and leaders dedicated to providing realistic training environments for those who serve the nation and the state of Minnesota.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to Camp Ripley's enduring mission: building readiness, supporting communities and preparing military forces for the challenges of tomorrow.

“I don’t know how it happened, but I was selected to be the Garrison Commander of an amazing installation, and I am truly honored and grateful,” said Fink.