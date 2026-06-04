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Smile for the Camera - Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches

The cameras were turned on the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment this week as Soldiers stepped out from behind the lens and onto the mats for Army Combatives training at Fort Harrison.

Led by Sgt. Matthew Williams, the training focused on basic self-defense techniques and hand-to-hand combat fundamentals before culminating in timed grappling drills. While Public Affairs Soldiers are best known for telling the stories of Montana Army National Guard Soldiers through journalism, photography, and videography, maintaining Soldier skills and readiness remains an important part of the mission.

This time, the storytellers became part of the story.

Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.