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    Smile for the Camera - Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches

    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Specialists Daniel Temme and Ishmael Perin watch instructional demos before executing...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Smile for the Camera - Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches

    The cameras were turned on the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment this week as Soldiers stepped out from behind the lens and onto the mats for Army Combatives training at Fort Harrison.

    Led by Sgt. Matthew Williams, the training focused on basic self-defense techniques and hand-to-hand combat fundamentals before culminating in timed grappling drills. While Public Affairs Soldiers are best known for telling the stories of Montana Army National Guard Soldiers through journalism, photography, and videography, maintaining Soldier skills and readiness remains an important part of the mission.

    This time, the storytellers became part of the story.

    Story and Pictures Courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hoffert, 1889th BDE Public Affairs NCO.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 15:46
    Story ID: 567067
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smile for the Camera - Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches
    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches
    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches
    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches
    Montana’s 103rd PAD Rolls with the Punches

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    TAGS

    103rd PAD
    MTARNG
    combatives army training
    1889th RSG

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