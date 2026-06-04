The Utah Army National Guard welcomes a new Assistant Adjutant General during Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Christine Hoskins | Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack passes the Utah joint force headquarters colors to Col. Andrew Owens at Camp W.G. Williams, Utah, June 6, 2026. This action symbolizes passing on the duties of assistant adjutant general of the Utah Army National Guard. The assistant adjutant general is involved in state operations including strategic command, budget, resource management, and state and international partnerships. He is responsible for the training and readiness of over 6,000 Soldiers. (Utah Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Hoskins) see less | View Image Page

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah Army National Guard welcomed a new assistant adjutant general during a ceremony held on June 6, 2026, as Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach relinquished command to Col. Andrew Owens.

Fuellenbach has served in numerous roles in his distinguished career in the Utah Army National Guard dating back to his time as an enlisted soldier in 1989. During his tenure Fuellenbach guided the force through many challenges including evolving a force ready for a new age of warfighting. He was appointed assistant adjutant general in 2024 where he served for two years. During Fuellenbach’s time as the AAG, the Utah Guard acquired and stood up the first infantry battalion in Utah in over 100 years, he grew the strength of the force, and built a force that is truly always ready. In his farewell address, Fuellenbach expressed appreciation and confidence in his successor.

“You are the right person to take command, you are the right leader and I have no doubt you are going to take the Army National Guard to new heights,” Fuellenbach said of Owens. Owens' military career started in 1999 as an enlisted soldier in the Utah Army National Guard. He has served in many roles throughout his career, most recently serving concurrently as the Utah National Guard Director of the joint staff and commander of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

“I count myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants, and to have served with the greatest war fighters to have walked the earth,” Owens said. Knowing the historical significance of the day, Owens also spoke of the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy Landings, taking the time to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of American service members who preceded him.

“When free men and women unite behind a righteous purpose, no obstacle is insurmountable,” he said.

“The courage of the greatest generation lives on in the spirit of every soldier in our ranks; demanding that we honor their memory through our own unwavering commitment to defending this nation.”

While Owens recounted stories of heroism from those who have come before, his fellow service members spoke with nothing but praise when recalling accomplishments of his career.

“I’ve watched him grow up and become an outstanding leader,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Thalman, Utah Army National Guard state command sergeant major. “He’ll do all the things and more that we need from him for the Utah Army National Guard” he added.

Thalman served with Owens previously on the company level while they were deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard presided over the ceremony and expressed hope and confidence in this next chapter for the Utah National Guard.

“I’m grateful to serve with you, I’m proud of you and I have the utmost confidence that the Utah National Guard is going to continue the trajectory and always be ready, always be modern, and always transforming,” he said.

As Owens assumes his new position as assistant adjutant general of the Utah Army National Guard, he explains what his plans and intentions are for the future of this fighting force. Emphasizing the importance of empowering leaders, purposeful innovation, and guided training so that soldiers in the Utah Army National Guard will be the most trained and best equipped in the world.

“My vision is clear, the Utah Army National Guard will be the premier war fighting and domestic response force across all 54 states and territories," Owens said. “We will forge highly lethal and ready formations anchored by an unmatched culture of excellence and relentless training environment."