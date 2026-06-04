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    Senior Airman Earns Latino Alumni Society Recognition

    Senior Airman Earns Recognition

    Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Senior Airman Jonatan Alcala, a client systems specialist with the 188th Communication...... read more read more

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Story by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Senior Airman Earns Latino Alumni Society Recognition
    Senior Airman Jonatan Alcala, a client systems specialist with the the 188th Communication Squadron, was recently honored by the University of Arkansas Latino Alumni Society during a special recognition ceremony in May.

    Alcala graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in data science, concentrating in financial data analytics, and a minor in finance. While balancing his studies and six years of service in the Arkansas Air National Guard, he remained deeply involved in his community. He volunteered at outreach events for local Northwest Arkansas high schools, helping students navigate college applications and discover available academic programs.

    The Latino Alumni Society recognizes students who excel academically while demonstrating strong leadership and community involvement.

    “Being recognized felt like the culmination of four years of hard work and involvement,” said Alcala. “Hopefully it motivates other individuals to do the same.”

    Alcala’s achievement highlights the dedication of Arkansas Air National Guard Airmen who serve both their nation and their communities while pursuing higher education.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.07.2026 11:34
    Story ID: 567051
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senior Airman Earns Latino Alumni Society Recognition, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Airman Earns Recognition

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