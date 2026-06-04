JIATF 401 Validates Next-Generation Counter-Drone Technology at Yuma

YUMA, Ariz.— Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) recently evaluated the effectiveness of the Sky Valor system against small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. This demonstration was conducted in close coordination with Joint Task Force-Southern Border and Customs and Border Protection.



The long-range counter-UAS platform, capable of 24/7 automated sensing, successfully completed a rigorous series of operational tests against varied UAS flight profiles. The system demonstrated its ability to detect, track, identify and defeat threats at extended ranges. The two-day event showcased advanced technological capabilities designed to identify and counter drone threats near the southern border.



“During our visit to Yuma, we evaluated the Sky Valor system against rigorous threat scenarios based on feedback from warfighters and border agents at the southern border,” saidJose Gonzalez, a Customs and Border Protection liaison officerembedded with JIATF-401. “Having an effective non-kinetic defeat option is a crucial component of strong, layered, counter-drone capabilities at thesouthern border.”



During the demonstration, operators tested the Sky Valor system’s integrated suite of capabilities. The evaluation validated the system's advanced non-kinetic defeat tools and electronic warfare mitigation techniques designed to safely and effectively neutralize sUAS threats with low collateral impact. This system provides another tool as part of a layered defense to counter drone threats in the homeland.



“It was a team effort to get the Sky Valor system to Yuma and validate it for operational use,” said Lt. Col. Alejandro Elizalde, southern border team lead for JIATF-401 response division. “A whole-of-government approach is crucial to maintain a strong counter-drone defense across all 1,954 miles of the southern border.”



The successful completion of this demonstration marks a significant milestone in validating next-generation counter-UAS technologies. JIATF-401 continues to rapidly deliver top-tier counter-drone capabilities to warfighters while incorporating operational feedback to guide future technological development.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2026 Date Posted: 06.07.2026 08:59 Story ID: 567050 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JIATF 401 Validates Next-Generation Counter-Drone Technology at Yuma, by LTC Adam Scher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.