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    June Promotions

    June Promotions

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Fritz | The 911th Airlift Wing is excited to announce its June Promotions. (Graphic by Tech....... read more read more

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Courtesy Story

    911th Airlift Wing

    June Promotions
    The 911th Airlift Wing is excited to announce its June Promotions.

    A1C
    Alex Meyers (APS)

    SrA
    Joshua Stevenson (MXS)
    Feben Tsegaye (AMXS)
    Rockett Nichols (CS)
    Sergii Lypnytskyi (LRS)
    Corey Ritter (OSS)

    SSgt
    Christopher Lhotsky (SFS)
    Andrew Bly (AMXS)
    Ariel Sanchez (CS)

    TSgt
    Gnagna Ndiaye (FSS)
    Montez Pettway (OSS)
    David Steiger Jr (OSS)

    MSgt
    Ronald Toia (OG)
    Chasity Rash (MXS)
    Brandon Martinez (APS)

    SMSgt
    Lance Cooper (APS)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 13:14
    Story ID: 567034
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    June Promotions

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