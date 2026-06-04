PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES 06.06.2026 Courtesy Story 911th Airlift Wing

June Promotions Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 911th Airlift Wing is excited to announce its June Promotions.



A1C

Alex Meyers (APS)



SrA

Joshua Stevenson (MXS)

Feben Tsegaye (AMXS)

Rockett Nichols (CS)

Sergii Lypnytskyi (LRS)

Corey Ritter (OSS)



SSgt

Christopher Lhotsky (SFS)

Andrew Bly (AMXS)

Ariel Sanchez (CS)



TSgt

Gnagna Ndiaye (FSS)

Montez Pettway (OSS)

David Steiger Jr (OSS)



MSgt

Ronald Toia (OG)

Chasity Rash (MXS)

Brandon Martinez (APS)



SMSgt

Lance Cooper (APS)