Big Red One Soldiers Walk in the Footsteps of D-Day Heroes in Normandy

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — 82 years after the D-Day invasion changed the course of World War II, Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division returned to Normandy to study the battlefield, honor those who fought there, and reflect on the legacy they inherited.

Throughout the week, Big Red One Soldiers visited Omaha Beach, the Normandy American Cemetery, and other historic sites where 1st Infantry Division Soldiers fought on June 6, 1944.

For many Soldiers, the experience transformed history from something read in a book into something they could see and feel firsthand.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Paul Herbert, former executive director of the First Division Museum, guided Soldiers across several of the battlefield sites while sharing stories about the division’s role in the invasion.

“The division succeeded because of leadership and training,” Herbert said. “What made the difference was experienced leadership and intense, focused training.”

The 1st Infantry Division was the first unit to land on Omaha Beach during Operation Overlord. Before reaching shore, Soldiers endured rough seas, enemy artillery fire, and machine gun fire while packed into landing craft crossing the English Channel. Many landed far from their assigned locations, forcing small groups of Soldiers to adapt and fight through confusion and heavy casualties.

Despite the chaos, Soldiers from the Big Red One pushed inland, climbed the bluffs overlooking Omaha Beach, and helped secure the Allied foothold in Normandy.

Herbert said the success of the 1st Infantry Division was not accidental, but the result of years of preparation before Soldiers ever reached the beaches of Normandy.

“D-Day was not won on June 6,” Herbert said. “It was won in the months and years beforehand through training, discipline and leadership. When the moment came, those Soldiers were ready.”

During the visit, Soldiers also learned about Master Sgt. Charles Shay, then a Pfc. and a combat medic with Company F, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division. On D-Day, Shay repeatedly entered the surf under enemy fire to rescue wounded Soldiers, earning the Silver Star for his actions. Herbert, who knew Shay for nearly two decades, described him as one of the most humble Soldiers he had ever met.

Shay’s story remained a central part of the battlefield tours and commemorations. Soldiers visited the Charles Shay Memorial and learned about his service as a Native American Soldier who overcame discrimination at home while continuing to serve his country overseas.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Keith Nightingale, a military historian and Vietnam War veteran, challenged Soldiers to view the events of D-Day through the lens of leadership and culture.

“When you go to those beaches tomorrow, just consider what those people had to go through,” Nightingale said. “A soldier stood up and said, ‘I’m going there,’ and somebody followed him.”

Nightingale emphasized that battles are often won by junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers who take initiative when plans break down.

“The squad is the cutting edge of the Army,” Nightingale said. “It was squads that carried those beaches.”

Lt. Col. Brian Ault, the division's cyber operations officer, said studying the division’s history remains important because many of the lessons from Normandy still apply today.

“It’s part of our lineage, and it’s important to understand the sacrifices that Big Red One Soldiers made here in Normandy,” Ault said. “Leadership really made the First Infantry Division successful, and that’s no different for today’s formation.”

For Soldiers attending the battlefield tours, the experience created a deeper appreciation for the Soldiers who came before them.

“We have a legacy to uphold,” said U.S. Army Spc. David Kosciusko, assigned to 5th Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment. “Seeing the guys who went before us and the hell they went through makes me want to double down every day to try to live up to what they did.”

The cost of securing that foothold was steep. The 1st Infantry Division suffered 672 casualties on D-Day as Soldiers fought through enemy defenses and pushed inland from Omaha Beach.

As waves continued to break along Omaha Beach and visitors walked among the rows of white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery, Soldiers reflected on the sacrifice, courage, and leadership displayed by the generation that fought there. For the Big Red One Soldiers who returned to Normandy this year, the trip served as more than a history lesson. It was a reminder that the division’s legacy was built by ordinary Soldiers who faced extraordinary circumstances and refused to quit.

“Understand what happened here and never forget it,” Herbert said. “Use it as an example in your own military career.”