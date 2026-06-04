Marine Forces Reserve Band receives prestigious Howard Citation

Photo By Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, command senior enlisted advisor of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, pose for a photo with the Marine Forces Reserve Band during a ceremony at Marine Forces Support Facility New Orleans, June 4, 2026. Each year only a select few military bands are presented with the Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence award, the highest honor a military concert band can receive. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nalanie Davila) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS — The Marine Forces Reserve Band was awarded the Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence for Military Concert Bands award for high standards of excellence in concert band performance at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, June 4, 2026.

Each year, only a select few military concert bands earn the prestigious international award. The John Philip Sousa Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting international understanding through band music, presents the award annually.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, presented the award to Capt. Alexander Panos, director of the Marine Forces Reserve Band who accepted the award on behalf of the band.

After Panos accepted the award, he passed the framed citation around to the band members before placing it on display to show camaraderie and showcase the standard of excellence they aim to achieve.

“The music that we have for our guests and distinguished visitors is always amazing. Without the Marine Forces Reserve band, we couldn’t create that environment for them, thank you for that,” Anderson said during his remarks to the musicians. “I want you to continue doing those kinds of things while ensuring you have every opportunity to become better in your craft.”

Since 1988, this citation has been given out more than 80 times, but only two times to the Marine Forces Reserve Band. The unit previously received the honor in 2022.

“We are fortunate to have your leadership, musicality and professionalism and we are thrilled to see your contributions recognized,” said Gunnery Sgt. Zackary Hinds, a saxophone instrumentalist with the Marine Forces Reserve Band, referencing Panos’ leadership. “Thank you for your tireless effort and preparation in positioning our band to earn this award. It doesn’t go unnoticed."