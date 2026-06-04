49th Wing welcomes new commander and reassigns to Air Combat Command

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, right, assumes command of the 49th Wing, from Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari | U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, right, assumes command of the 49th Wing, from Maj....... read more read more

The 49th Wing marked a historic milestone during a change of command and major command reassignment ceremony June 4, 2026, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, as the wing officially transitioned from Air Education and Training Command (AETC) to Air Combat Command (ACC) while welcoming new leadership.

During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael S. Mullin, 354th Fighter Wing deputy commander, assumed command of the 49th Wing from Col. John T. Ethridge, 49th Wing commander. Maj. Gen. Roy W. Collins, AETC deputy commander, presided over the change of command ceremony, while Maj. Gen. Steven G. Behmer, 15th Air Force commander, officiated the reassignment portion of the event.

During the ceremony, Ethridge was awarded the Legion of Merit, First Oak Leaf Cluster, for exceptionally meritorious service as commander of the 49th Wing. The citation highlighted his leadership of the Air Force's largest formal F-16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper formal training units, producing more than 1,000 mission-ready aircrew for the United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps and coalition partners, while improving readiness, modernizing operations and securing critical quality-of-life investments for Airmen and their families.

Under Ethridge's leadership, the wing managed more than $3 billion in assets, implemented innovative training initiatives, enhanced MQ-9 operational capabilities, and supported combatant commander requirements worldwide, including Operations Southern Spear, Absolute Resolve and Epic Fury.

Following the change of command, the ceremony transitioned into the reassignment of the 49th Wing from AETC to ACC, reflecting a broader Air Force realignment effort. Holloman is the first of several combat air forces formal training units to be reassigned from AETC to ACC in a move intended to enhance readiness by streamlining the training pipeline for fighter and remotely piloted aircraft units.

“I want to be the first to welcome the 49th Wing to 15th Air Force and Air Combat Command,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, 15th Air Force commander. “Every Airman in the 49th Wing directly enables America’s ability to generate and sustain the most lethal Air Force in the world. The 49th Wing is critical to our collective ability to build, sustain, and project combat ready formations.”

Earlier this year, U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, approved the reassignment, aligning the wing under ACC to better integrate the organization's training mission with the command responsible for sustaining and modernizing combat airpower.

“The reassignment of fighter remotely piloted aircraft formal training units under their lead MAJCOM is the first step in optimizing how we train for the challenges of modern warfare,” said Wilsbach. “Airmen get a great start in AETC, and ACC will build upon that foundation, incorporating our front-line tactics directly into the training pipeline. The objectives for this reassignment are to accelerate readiness, minimize breaks in training, and ensure Airmen are ready to take on any mission.”

As part of the reassignment ceremony, the wing unfurled its new ACC flag and unveiled updated organizational insignia, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in the wing's history.

Mullin addressed Airmen, families and community leaders following the transfer of command, emphasizing the wing's continued commitment to readiness, training excellence and mission accomplishment. For Mullin, the assignment represents a return to a familiar ground as he begins his second tour at Holloman AFB.

“Community leaders and partners, Shari and I are thrilled to be back in Alamogordo,” said Mullin. “We look forward to working with each and every one of you over the next two years to make our community and Holloman Air Force Base an amazing place to live and work. Fightin' 49ers, it is the honor of my career to have the opportunity to lead this wing and stand alongside you every day for the next two years.”

A command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours in the F-16, MQ-9 and T-38 Talon, Mullin previously served in numerous operational and leadership positions across the Air Force, including combat deployments supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve. Most recently, he served as deputy commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, overseeing F-35A Lightning II operations and multinational training efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional first salute to the incoming commander and the official departure of the outgoing command team. As a final symbol of the transition, Airmen across the formation exchanged their AETC patches for ACC, reflecting the 49th Wing's MAJCOM reassignment.

For Holloman AFB, the dual ceremony represented both continuity of leadership and a renewed focus on preparing combat-ready Airmen under ACC while maintaining its legacy as one of the Air Force's premier training organizations.