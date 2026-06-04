Mississippi National Guard Soldiers Share Disaster Response Experience with Uzbekistan Partners

JACKSON, Mississippi – Soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard in partnership with U.S. Army Central, conducted disaster preparedness and response training with the Republic of Uzbekistan Ministry of Emergency Situations in Almalyk City, Uzbekistan 18 to 21 May.

The training is a key part of the Department of War’s State Partnership Program, which pairs states’ National Guard with partner nations to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships, and focused on enhancing Uzbekistan's national disaster response framework.



The MSNG team shared experiences in domestic emergency response and Defense Support to Civilian Authorities operations. The MSNG SPP coordinator, Warrant Officer Brett Patterson, began the exchange with an overview of the U.S. National Incident Management System (NIMS), a federal framework to standardize how the U.S. prepares for, responds to, recovers from, and mitigates incidents of any type or scale.



Building on that foundation Sgt Maj. Robert Short, 112th Military Police Battalion operations sergeant major, discussed the NIMS Incident Command System, the standardized, on-scene incident management approach, enabling the effective integration of facilities, equipment, personnel, and communications to tackle dynamic

and complex emergency scenarios.



"Our goal was to share best practices and strengthen the enduring partnership

between our nations," said Lt. Col. Len Fortenberry with the 66th Troop Command. "We

focused on how we deploy and manage joint task forces during natural disasters,

highlighting the similarities and differences between domestic response and wartime

operations."



Additional training included presentations on critical topics including civil-military

coordination, crisis management, and strategies for combating misinformation during a

crisis.



Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann, with the 102d Public Affairs Detachment, presented real-world examples of how MSNG Public Affairs strives to deliver timely and accurate information to the public regarding the involvement of MSNG Servicemembers to prevent the spread of rumors and ensure public safety.



The engagement culminated in a tabletop exercise simulating a large earthquake in the capital city of Tashkent. Republic of Uzbekistan MES personnel collaborated in groups to develop response plans covering four phases: the initial six hours, the 6–24-hour period, the 24–72-hour period, and long-term recovery operations from 72 hours onward. The exercise tested the planning process to restore communications, clear transportation routes, manage evacuation and security, and coordinate with international partners for aid.



The exercise proved to be a valuable learning experience for all involved, with Uzbek personnel demonstrating a high level of engagement and expertise in their field. Discussions included integrating emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to improve planning, restoring healthcare services, and managing the distribution of

essential supplies.



This training marked another successful engagement between the MSNG and

Uzbek partners, reinforcing a shared commitment to regional stability and humanitarian

assistance. Future collaborations plan to build on the foundation established during the

engagement, with plans for more detailed disaster response training and subject matter

expert exchanges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.05.2026 14:41 Story ID: 566996 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers Share Disaster Response Experience with Uzbekistan Partners, by SFC Shane Hamann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.