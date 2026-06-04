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    Cannon AFB trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply

    Cannon Air Force Base trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply.

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Abbigayle Williams | The 27th Special Operations Wing held a demonstration to introduce the Hydrogen Energy...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Story

    27th Special Operations Wing

    The Department of the Air Force and Prometheus Hydrogen have deployed a hydrogen back-up generator for the water supply system at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    The Hydrogen Energy Generation and Optimization pilot program, known as HEGO, uses innovative power generation technology as a reliable, safe and scalable power source to maintain critical service infrastructure operations during outages, enhancing energy and water resilience.

    “The service is transitioning to a new era of energy generation, as aging energy infrastructure present significant operational challenges that undermine mission continuity,” said Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Infrastructure, Energy and Environment. “The HEGO program takes a forward-thinking approach to energy and water resilience by showcasing the financial, technical, and mission support benefits of hydrogen technology.”

    HEGO offers a compact and durable solid-state hydrogen energy production system, addressing critical vulnerabilities associated with a reliance on diesel generators as backup power.

    The service currently relies on mobile and stationary diesel backup generators during outages, which can generate extensive maintenance and operational constraints.

    Cannon AFB was chosen as location for the HEGO pilot due to its unique mission and water security challenges. Prometheus, which designed and installed the system, also operates and maintains it.

    “The Steadfast Line is proud to offer the Department of the Air Force an opportunity to pilot an innovative approach to power generation at Cannon,” said United States Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing. “Pathfinding is part of Air Force Special Operations Command culture, and with the critical missions we support here, ensuring we have resilient energy sources makes Cannon the perfect place to evaluate how HEGO could benefit our infrastructure and ensure mission readiness.”

    HEGO is the first step in the service’s evaluation of the broader strategic implications of hydrogen technology for short and long terms energy resilience goals. The service continues to diversify the energy portfolio to support mission assurance, decrease supply chain risk and minimize dependence on foreign nations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 15:02
    Story ID: 566995
    Location: US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

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    Cannon Air Force Base trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply.
    Cannon Air Force Base trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply.
    Cannon Air Force Base trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply.
    Cannon Air Force Base trials new Hydrogen Energy Program to provide alternate power for water supply.

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    27th Special Operations Wing
    Department of the Air Force
    energy optimization
    Hydrogen Energy Generation and Optimization

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