116th MBCT arrives in Louisiana, begins JRTC rotation

Photo By Mike Vrabel | Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Mike Vrabel | Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team unload vehicles and equipment from railcars June 3, 2026, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. The vehicles and equipment traveled from Virginia to Louisiana in support of a training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. The 116th MBCT is the first Army National Guard brigade to participate in a JRTC rotation as a mobile brigade combat team after formally transitioning from an infantry brigade combat team in 2025. JRTC provides U.S. military units and personnel with complex, realistic combat training, including joint and combined arms operations, force-on-force scenarios and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Clements) see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La.–The Virginia National Guard’s Staunton-based 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team are testing their combat readiness during a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation May 31 - July 1, 2026, at Fort Polk, Louisiana.



“Unlike typical annual training, this rotation involves a large-scale combat operations simulation aimed at validating the readiness of brigade-sized units for global missions,” said Col. Arthur S. Moore, commander of the 116th. “This exercise is a key event in a multi-year training cycle and represents a generational opportunity, as many National Guard Soldiers may have this experience only once in their careers.”



This training rotation is a historic one, as the 116th becomes the first Army National Guard brigade to conduct a JRTC rotation as a mobile brigade combat team. The 116th officially transformed from an infantry brigade combat team to an MBCT in October 2025.



The brigade became the first in the Army National Guard to test and evaluate an approved task organization for an MBCT during their 21-day eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation in June 2025 at Fort Pickett, Virginia. The MBCT concept is part of U.S. Army continuous transformation to units that are more agile and lethal, incorporating three infantry battalions and the addition of a multi-purpose company in each battalion and a multi-functionalreconnaissance company in the brigade.



About 3,000 troops assigned to the 116th are participating in the JRTC training, along with units from 18 different states and territories, 3 U.S. Army reserve units, and international partners, including members of the Finnish Defense Forces. Virginia and Finland are formally paired in the State partnership Program.



“This premiere training event allows the Soldiers and leaders of the 116th to operationalize the new formations and equipment to prepare for upcoming OCONUS deployments and support domestic missions,” said Brig. Gen. Rusty McGuire, the VNG’s Assistant Adjutant General - Army Strategic Initiatives and the senior trainer for the JRTC rotation.



Since 2025’s XCTC rotation and formal transition to an MBCT, the brigade has been hard at work in preparation for JRTC. They fielded and trained on new Infantry Squad Vehicles, and began to incorporate new unmanned aircraft systems and electronic warfare capabilities, including working with Army Research Labs to outfit the brigade with new tech designed to negotiate the modern battlefield.



“Our partnership with the Army Research Laboratory is pivotal to the Virginia National Guard's commitment to modernization and readiness,” said McGuire. “This collaboration ensures our Soldiers are at the forefront of innovation, equipped to counter emerging threats and prepared to excel in overseas deployments. It highlights the vital role our Guard members play in advancing the security of our nation.”



"Our brigade is trained and ready to win the first battle alongside the active U.S. Army if our nation calls upon us.” said Col. Moore. “JRTC provides the ultimate test of our systems against a world-class opposing force. This ensures that when our Soldiers go to war, they do so with the absolute best preparation.”



Read more about the 116th MBCT and their transformation at [https://vngpao.info/2p88stjc](https://vngpao.info/2p88stjc).