Courtesy Photo | Molten metal fills molds on the foundry floor at Joint Manufacturing and Technology...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Molten metal fills molds on the foundry floor at Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, April 23, 2026. Huntsville Center’s Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program recently tailored a major initiative aimed at modernizing energy infrastructure and improving installation resilience at Rock Island Arsenal, a major Army installation that is the home to more than 80 tenant organizations that provide critical products and services to all of our Armed Services. Courtesy photo by Keri Soliz. see less | View Image Page

Huntsville Center’s Energy Resilience Program Your browser does not support the audio element.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville plays a central role in advancing the Army’s energy resilience efforts through the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, ERCIP, a Department of Defense initiative designed to ensure reliable power and water for mission-critical operations.



ERCIP funds projects that strengthen installation energy resilience, improve mission assurance and reduce long-term utility costs through reduced energy and water consumption. The objective of this Huntsville Center program is to guarantee uninterrupted energy and water delivery, a capability essential to the Army’s ability to deploy, fight and win.



In fiscal year 2026, ERCIP has had 18 projects in various stages of planning and development. While most U. S. Army Corps of Engineers projects are located within the United States, several ERCIP projects extend overseas to installations in Europe and Asia, reflecting the global scope of the Army’s energy resilience priorities.



One solution emerging from ERCIP projects is the implementation of microgrids. These localized energy systems can operate independently from the main power grid, significantly increasing reliability during outages or disruptions.



“Microgrids provide installations with the ability to operate independently when needed, which is critical for mission continuity,” said Richard Moore, Huntsville Center ERCIP project manager. “They also create opportunities for cost savings by supporting grid services like demand response and frequency regulation.”



Collaboration remains a key component of ERCIP’s continued success. In November 2025, Huntsville Center hosted a two-day working group that brought together representatives from USACE Louisville District and Engineer Research and Development Center Construction Engineering Research Laboratory.



The event focused on improving the ERCIP project lifecycle and strengthening coordination across organizations. The working group was followed by discussions with senior Army leaders, who reviewed program progress and emphasized its ability to deliver mission-focused outcomes.



A cornerstone of the program is the validation process using the DD Form 1391 planning charrette. The process includes a comprehensive workshop used to define and validate each project before submission for approval. The DD Form 1391 serves as the official document used to justify military construction projects to Congress, outlining project scope, location and cost.



During the charrettes, Huntsville Center leads the Army-wide effort to refine project requirements. The process includes identifying mission-critical facilities, verifying electrical critical load requirements, ensuring documentation is current and confirming resiliency timelines based on installation leadership decisions.



“The charrette process is where we bring everything together, mission needs, risks, scope and cost, to make sure projects are fully validated before moving forward,” said Brandy Wilkerson, Huntsville Center ERCIP program manager. “HNC leads the planning and validation effort for the entire Army, submitting the validated projects to the Department of the Army Headquarters.”



Wilkerson emphasized that establishing resiliency requirements is a deliberate process rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.



“We work closely with each installation’s leadership,” she explained. “It’s important that decisions are intentional and tailored to each installation’s mission rather than defaulting to standard assumptions.”



ERCIP tailors solutions to individual installations and the Rock Island Arsenal Powerhouse Extension project is no exception. The project is a major initiative aimed at modernizing energy infrastructure and improving installation resilience. The effort includes collaboration with the USACE Hydroelectric Design Center in Portland, Oregon and personnel at Rock Island Arsenal.



The project focuses on upgrading the installation’s primary connection to the local utility provider, while incorporating renewable and backup energy sources.



“This project is designed to significantly strengthen energy independence at Rock Island Arsenal,” Moore said. “By integrating solar and natural gas generation, we’re creating a more resilient and flexible energy system.”



A key feature of the upgrade is its ability to operate in “island mode,” allowing the installation to function independently from the main power grid for extended periods. The expansion of hydroelectric capabilities enhances sustainability by reducing reliance on external electricity and lowering fuel consumption during operations.



“The ability to operate in island mode ensures that critical missions can continue even during major grid disruptions,” Moore explained. “At the same time, expanding hydroelectric capacity helps reduce both energy costs and environmental impact.”



Huntsville Center’s comprehensive validation process ensures that each project is technically sound, cost-effective and aligned with mission requirements.



“Our role is to make sure every project is feasible, properly scoped and delivers resiliency for the installations critical facilities,” Wilkerson said. “Ultimately, these efforts strengthen the Army’s ability to support their mission without interruption.”