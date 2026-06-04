SIMA San Diego Reestablished to Drive Fleet Self-Sufficiency and Warfighter Readiness

Photo By Christopher Menzie | SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2026) From left to right, Capt. Brian Karosich, commanding officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center; Vice Adm. James Downey, commanding officer, Navy Sea Systems Command; Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle; Capt. Bill Albert, commanding officer of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) San Diego; and Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, cuts the ceremonial ribbon signifying the reestablishment of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA), San Diego. The Navy reestablished SIMAs in San Diego and Norfolk in June as training commands for Sailors to improve their skills at repairing, maintaining, and modernizing surface warships. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Menzie) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Menzie | SAN DIEGO (June 4, 2026) From left to right, Capt. Brian Karosich, commanding officer...... read more read more

SAN DIEGO– In a decisive move to restore and expand organic ship repair capabilities, the Navy officially reestablished Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity, San Diego (SIMA SD) on June 1. This strategic West Coast command will develop Sailors as advanced intermediate-level (I-level) maintenance technicians and in Fleet Technical Assist (FTA) roles, directly addressing the Navy's critical need for self-sufficiency at sea.

SIMA SD’s return was marked by a June 4 ceremony presided over by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. Daryl Caudle.

“The end state of standing up SIMA is in our ability to forge adaptive and innovative Sailors,” said Adm. Caudle during the ceremony. “Sailors who are empowered to keep our ships ready at sea so they can fight at sea when our nation calls. In the next fight, we cannot assume there will be a safe harbor, a contractor on the pier or the luxury of time.”

Originally established in 1978, SIMA SD provided shore-based I-level training for Sailors until its consolidation into SWRMC in 2004. This second standing-up of the command represents a return to a proven model, modernized for today's high-tech Fleet.

SIMA SD will focus intensely on Sailor development, improving Fleet readiness, and strengthening the Navy’s warfighting advantage.

One of the most critical evolutions in this new SIMA model is the shift away from legacy, stove-piped maintenance training. Today's complex operating environments demand technically versatile Sailors who can sense, assess, synthesize, and resolve casualties in real time, thousands of miles from the nearest shipyard.

“This is a new era for SIMA,” said SIMA Commanding Officer, Capt. Bill Albert. “Today’s reestablishment marks a strategic inflection point. We are actively reversing the degradation of technical skills at sea by sending highly trained, master-level technicians back to the Fleet where they are needed most.”

SIMA SD improves upon its historical foundation by deploying a multidisciplinary training rotation. Rather than limiting Sailors to a single specialized shop during their tour, they will rotate through various rate-specific communities of practice. This cross-training, combined with hands-on Fleet Technical Assist support, will develop the versatile, advanced troubleshooting skills required to handle complex casualties under way.

Operationally, SIMA SD will coordinate closely with Fleet and under Type Commanders to optimize training pipelines, while strengthening alignment with Naval Reserve Forces to maximize surge repair capabilities. Sailors returning to the Fleet from SIMA SD will be fully equipped to diagnose and resolve issues at sea, minimizing the Navy’s reliance on outside contractors and costly in-port repairs. This enhanced organic capability directly supports the CNO’s strategic goal of maintaining an 80% surge-ready Fleet.

While SIMA SD will operate as a separate command from SWRMC, the two organizations will maintain a tight, collaborative partnership to ensure the San Diego waterfront remains fully mission capable.