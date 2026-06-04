Coming Home to the Big Easy: Lance Cpl. Adams and the Silent Drill Platoon bring pride and precision to New Orleans

Photo By Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonah Adams, rifleman with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, speaks to the platoon prior to a performance at the historic flag officer residence aboard the Marine Corps Support Facility U.S. Marine Forces Reserve during Sail 250 New Orleans in Louisiana, May 31, 2026. Held in partnership with Freedom 250, the inaugural Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. The Silent Drill Platoon was invited to support the inaugural event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonah Adams, rifleman with the United States Marine Corps...... read more read more

NEW ORLEANS -- The United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon displayed precision, discipline, and pride during their performances in New Orleans, Louisiana, as a part of Sail 250 New Orleans.

Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea services' cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. The Silent Drill Platoon was invited to support the inaugural event.

For U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonah Adams, a rifleman within the coveted “Marching Twenty-Four” and Louisiana native, these performances in his home state held special significance.

Lance Cpl. Adams is from Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ponchatoula is a small city on the outskirts of New Orleans.

“It’s a great honor to represent the world's finest fighting force in somewhere that I spent 18 years of my life growing up,” said Adams, deep in reflection.

The Silent Drill Platoon, based out of Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., travels across the country showcasing 250 years of discipline and legacy, executing silent rifle drill with a 24-Marine team. Every movement is timed to perfection, demanding months of training and absolute focus.

For the three years that Lance Cpl. Adams has been on the platoon, this is the first time that he has had the honor of performing for his friends and family in his home state.

“It meant everything to have my family in attendance,” said Adams, his eyes filled with pride.

Bringing the Marine Corps' precision and tradition home allowed Adams to share a part of his service with the people who have supported him throughout his career, including family members who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to attend a performance.

“My grandfather is someone who can’t travel far, and he’s always wanted to see a show. These performances made it accessible and easy for him to attend.”

Representing the Marine Corps as a member of the Silent Drill Platoon during the United States' 250th anniversary allows Adams and the Silent Drill Platoon to serve as ambassadors for the Corps, highlighting the precision, discipline, and tradition that have remained hallmarks of Marine Corps excellence for 250 years.

Reflecting on the significance of his time with the platoon during a special period in the United States' history, Adams said, “It's another step of the journey. Continuing to represent the Marine Corps and do my job to the best of my ability is all that matters to me.”

The Silent Drill Platoon, the premier ceremonial rifle drill unit renowned for its exacting discipline and unmatched ceremonial excellence, exemplifies Marine Corps professionalism through flawlessly executed weapon-handling routines performed without verbal commands.

Marine Barracks Washington, the Oldest Post of the Corps, conducts ceremonial and security missions in the National Capital Region and across the country, representing the Marine Corps with honor and preserving its traditions.