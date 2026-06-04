Jackson remembers fallen Soldiers with memorial run

Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer,...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commanding officer, speaks about the importance of remembering those who lost their lives for the country, May 28. Fort Jackson held its Run to Remember that day. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson honored the 545 fallen heroes of South Carolina during a run aimed at remembering their sacrifice.



Marilynn Bailey, the fort’s survivor outreach coordinator, said the Run to Remember held May 28 at Darby Field on post, helped show Gold Star families how important they are.



“We want to treat our Gold Star families as very important people,” she said. “All the people running or walking in the event are honoring all of the fallen Soldiers, so we just want to make sure that we honor the families in a very special way. We want to let them know the Army is here for them.”



The term Gold Star family is a modern reference that comes from flags/banners were first flown by families during World War I. Those flags included a blue star every immediate member of that family serving in the armed forces.



A blue star was replaced by a gold star is a loved one was killed during the hostility.



This allowed members of the community to know the price that the family had paid in the cause of freedom.

“As a Soldier it is our obligation to remember our teammates,” said Col. Chesley Thigpen, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson deputy commander. “That’s what we’re here to do today.”



Thigpen spoke briefly to Soldiers and civilians participating in the run shortly before he led a formation from 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment through the event.



The run went through a one-mile loop through Darby Field and past reminders of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



“While you run around the track here you will see pictures those and the names of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice, who have gone before us,” Thigpen added. “So, I encourage you to say their name, remember them as you run by our Gold Star families.”



He tied the run with Memorial Day celebrated earlier in the week.



“Though we celebrated Memorial Day this past weekend, I would tell you it’s not about a day, it is about our opportunity every single day as Soldiers to remember those who served with us.”



There were stations around the route where people could stop and conduct a variety of exercises as well.