CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poznan, Poland – An Army sergeant deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve pleaded guilty to assaulting two women and maltreatment of a subordinate during his court-martial June 4.

Sgt. Ulrich M. Kameni, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., also pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly conduct and making a false official statement.

He was sentenced by the military judge to three years in prison, a reduction in rank to E-3, and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, the government dismissed the remaining charges.

While stationed at Fort Stewart on Sep. 16, 2022, Kameni was on a date with a female Soldier when a consensual physical encounter became violent when he unlawfully placed his hand over her mouth.

The second incident occurred on Oct. 28, 2023, while Kameni was deployed to Camp Kosciuszko in Poland. Kameni berated and physically assaulted a female Soldier under his supervision because she rebuffed his romantic advances.

On the evening of May 4, 2024, Kameni was at a bar in Zielona Gora, Poland, drinking excessively. While highly intoxicated, he approached a Polish civilian and began flirting with her. Later that night when they were alone, he became aggressive and grabbed her by the neck, hurting her.

Finally, on May 20, 2026, Kameni lied to another sergeant when he claimed to be working at the Forward Operating Site Powidz in Poland, when he actually was in Malaga, Spain, on an unauthorized road trip.

All three victims provided victim impact statements during the sentencing phase of the court-martial.

“Sgt. Kameni physically harmed three separate victims, two United States Soldiers and one Polish national, among his other crimes. Thanks to the tremendous support from multiple Army commands, Army CID, and Polish military law enforcement with the Zandarmeria Wojskowa, we were able to achieve justice in this case,” said Maj. Michael Yosua, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

Kameni will be confined at the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility-Europe in Sembach Kaserne, Germany, awaiting orders to transfer to a military corrections facility in the United States.

This case was investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Eastern Europe Resident Unit, Poznan, Poland, and the Polish Zandarmeria Wojskowa. It was prosecuted by Yosua, Capt. Jacob Haavisto and Capt. Jackson Belva, both with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, V Corps, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

About the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel: The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit http://www.army.mil/ostc.

To Report a Crime: If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at http://www.p3tips.com/armycid.