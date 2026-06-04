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    CENTCOM Hosts 30th Regional Cooperation Exercise

    Multinational Forces Strengthen Tactical Readiness During Regional Cooperation 2026

    Photo By Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah | U.S. Army Maj. Christian Carter instructs a land navigation class for U.S. Army...... read more read more

    HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched the 30th iteration of Exercise Regional Cooperation at Fort Harrison, Montana on June 1.

    Regional Cooperation, the largest CENTCOM training exercise with central and south Asian nations, originated in 1996 and is designed to enhance regional security, stability, and interoperability.

    "Training together for three decades represents a significant milestone and demonstrates longstanding trust and cooperation between the United States and our regional partners," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. "We share a common interest in training and preparing our forces for a wide range of contingencies."

    Over the next two weeks, more than 350 military personnel from 10 countries and 10 U.S. National Guard units will participate in integrated exercises designed to improve tactical responses to conventional and unconventional security threats.

    The 11-day exercise will include command post, field training and cyber security scenarios that provide participants an opportunity to coordinate and train in a learning environment. "When we train and work together, we build relationships and make each other better," said Cooper.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 08:35
    Story ID: 566952
    Location: HELENA, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    Multinational Forces Strengthen Tactical Readiness During Regional Cooperation 2026

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