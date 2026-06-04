Fort Buchanan’s Rodriguez Army Health Clinic Enhances Readiness Through Innovative Sword Thrive Therapy Program

Photo By William Epperson | 260310-N-BP862-2012 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 10, 2026) Hospital Corpsman Conor Tucker, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, who works in the naval hospital’s physical therapy department, demonstrates physical therapy moves while Sword Thrive technology monitors his form and suggests corrections, March 10 in the physical therapy department. This technology supports warfighter readiness by giving providers real-time feedback tools that help enhance recovery and return Sailors to duty more effectively. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—The Rodriguez Army Health Clinic (RAHC) is advancing military physical readiness in the Caribbean by offering flexible, accessible rehabilitation through the Sword Thrive program, which allows service members to recover on their own schedules and promotes quicker return to duty.

Sword Thrive combines motion-tracking technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and clinical oversight to provide personalized physical therapy outside of the traditional clinic setting. The program begins with an assessment conducted by a Doctor of Physical Therapy, who develops a customized home exercise plan tailored to the patient’s needs.

Participants are sent a tablet and resistance bands . The tablet’s computer vision and AI software guide exercises, give real-time feedback, and track progress. Therapists monitor performance remotely and adjust treatment as needed. This approach enables effective therapy from any location, minimizes time away from duty, and enhances individualized care.

Patients can contact their therapist anytime through a secure messaging portal for support and reassessments.

“The flexibility of this program allows Soldiers to complete therapy at their own pace while continuing to accomplish their mission. It ensures service members can recover effectively without compromising readiness,” said Dr. Francisco Miranda, RAHC provider.

For Soldiers balancing rigorous operational demands, the program's convenience, adaptability, and 24/7 support have proven especially valuable, allowing them to integrate rehabilitation with their demanding schedules by providing care anytime, anywhere. Soldiers are offered same day or next day appointments with a Doctor of Physical Therapy, vastly improving access to care and timely return to duty.

Sgt. 1st Class Christian Martinez, assigned to Active Army Recruiting in Puerto Rico, shared his experience participating in the program.

“In a previous physical therapy session, the doctor recommended the Sword Thrive program. The process to start was quick and easy,” said Martinez.

The Soldier initially felt uncertain about completing physical therapy using virtual technology.

“At first, I was not sure about using the technology. As a recruiter, I have a demanding job in the Army. However, the program fits my busy agenda,” he added.

Martinez started using the system in April and said the experience exceeded expectations.

“It has helped me strengthen my back because the program monitors me with a tablet. It is very different from having therapy with a person who usually handles several people at once,” the Soldier added.

Martinez described the process as simple and user-friendly.

“The Army sent me a tablet and elastic bands,” he said. “The doctor calls me and assigns exercises to focus on my therapy needs.”

Martinez called the technology highly interactive and effective.

“Literally, it is putting a camera that detects my movements, tells me the duration of the exercise, and shows me how to do the exercise correctly,” he said. “It is very graphic.”

He also emphasized the consistent communication provided by the care team.

“Through this therapy, the doctor stays in constant communication and follows up on any exercise I am not doing correctly,” Martinez added. “I recommend it 100%.”

The Sword Thrive pilot program represents another step forward in modernizing military healthcare by offering flexible, accessible, and effective rehabilitation, serving as an adjunct to care and force multiplier for Military Treatment Facilities with physical therapy capabilities by expanding timely access for lower-acuity patients and those who face barriers to in-person treatment. It helps support force readiness and recovery through innovative solutions tailored to today’s Soldiers' needs.

Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty, Army Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enable readiness and facilitate the deployment of forces anytime, anywhere.